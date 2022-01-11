ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Court Decides LAPD Officers Who Played Pokémon Go on the Job Are Officially out of Work

By Justin Klawans
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Ah, screw it," one of the officers can be heard saying, "[a Snorlax] just popped up at 46th and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two LAPD officers were fired for chasing a Snorlax in Pokémon GO while on duty

Two LAPD police officers were fired in 2017 for playing Pokémon GO while on duty and a California judge has denied their reinstatement appeal. A report by VICE notes that, according to court documents, former LAPD officers Eric Mitchell and Louis Lozano lost their jobs for “willfully abdicating their duty to assist a commanding officer’s response to a robbery in progress and playing a Pokémon mobile game while on duty.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Pok Mon Go#Lapd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Pokemon
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Kyjuan Tate Charged With Shooting Three People At Bowling Alley In Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer has been ordered held on $2 million bail, accused of shooting three people during a fight at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island earlier this week. Prosecutors said 27-year-old Kyjuan Tate opened fire inside Burr Oak Bowl shortly before midnight Tuesday night, after getting into a brawl with another man who was trying to use the men’s restroom while Tate’s sister was using the facilities. Tate has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. Kyjuan Tate (Credit: Cook County Sheriff) At Tate’s bond hearing on Friday, Cook...
CHICAGO, IL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
735K+
Followers
78K+
Post
723M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy