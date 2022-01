Following their dominant victory over the Boston Celtics, the Sixers flew immediately down to Miami ahead of their matchup with the Heat. Joel Embiid was questionable leading up into this game due to a right elbow issue but was able to suit up again tonight. The Sixers continued to be without Shake Milton (back) and Danny Green (hip), but Matisse Thubulle was also held out of this game following the scary fall last night.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO