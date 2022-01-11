ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Parliament President Sassoli has died – spokesperson

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a...

The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
Person
David Sassoli
The Independent

Icon of French left Taubira joins crowded presidential race

A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana on Saturday joined the race for France’s presidential election in April, promising to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and seeking to unite France's long-fractured left wing.Christine Taubira has only marginal support in the polls but is admired by many for her work for social justice and for championing a French law that recognizes the slave trade as a crime against humanity. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, and garnered just 2.3%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Italy reports 196,224 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 313 deaths

MILAN – Italy reported 196,224 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 220,532 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 313 from 294. Italy has registered 139,872 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe...
WORLD
France demands Tehran’s immediate release of French-Iranian academic Adelkhah

PARIS (Reuters) -Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Tehran has sentenced to five years in prison but was recently living under house arrest, has once again been incarcerated, France’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, demanding her immediate release. The new move against the Adelkhah, a researcher affiliated to Paris’s prestigious...
EUROPE
Croatia loses nearly 10% of people in past decade -census

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Croatia has lost close to 400,000 people or nearly 10% of its population over the past decade due to emigration and a low fertility rate, according to preliminary results of the 2021 census published by the state news agency Hina. Croatia’s population totalled 3.9 million as...
CORONAVIRUS
#European Union#Italy#European Parliament#Eu Parliament#Reuters
Former Ukrainian president lands in Kyiv to face treason case

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s former President Petro Poroshenko landed in Kyiv on Monday to face treason charges in a case he says was trumped up by allies of his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In a brief stand-off at border control after arriving on a flight from Warsaw, he...
POLITICS
Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions bite

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds slipped into distressed territory and Russian bonds suffered sharp falls on Monday as geopolitical tensions between the two countries showed no sign of easing. The premium investors demanded to hold Ukraine bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as measured by the JPMorgan EMBI...
MARKETS
Return of the flu: EU faces threat of prolonged ‘twindemic’

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Influenza has returned to Europe at a faster-than-expected rate this winter after almost disappearing last year, raising concerns about a prolonged “twindemic” with COVID-19 amid some doubts about the effectiveness of flu vaccines. Lockdowns, mask-wearing and social distancing that have become the norm in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
European shares inch higher with focus on UK M&A, Credit Suisse slips

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Monday, with deal talks related to British consumer companies boosting the bluechip FTSE 100, while shares in Credit Suisse slipped after the Swiss bank’s chairman quit following an internal probe into his personal conduct. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%...
STOCKS
Place
Europe
The Independent

Irish foreign minister orders inquiry into lockdown champagne party

Ireland’s foreign minister has ordered an investigation into a champagne party involving his officials during the height of the first Covid lockdown last year.Simon Coveney has denied attending the bash at Iveagh House, which was held in June 2020 while strict measures were in place.The minister has faced repeated questions about the controversy, which was ignited after his secretary general Niall Burgess, now Ireland’s ambassador to France, tweeted a photo of the event.The image, which was later removed, showed about 20 officials at the department drinking Moët & Chandon champagne and not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing measures.A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine prosecutors seek $35 million bail for returned ex-leader

Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Prosecutors have accused Poroshenko of working on the scheme with pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, a friend of Putin's who is also facing treason and terrorism charges. 
POLITICS
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD

