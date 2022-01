Mizuho Financial Group, the large Japanese bank, has agreed to buy U.S.-based Capstone Partners to expand in the business of helping private equity firms raise funds. Mizuho Americas, the firm’s stateside subsidiary, is paying an undisclosed amount for Capstone, according to a statement obtained by Bloomberg News. The deal is slated to be completed in the first half of the year.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO