ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

EU Parliament President Sassoli has died – spokesperson

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

EU urges Moscow to free Navalny on anniversary of his arrest

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union called on Moscow on Monday to immediately release Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critic, who was jailed a year ago in what the EU condemned as a politically motivated act. “Today marks one year since the arrest and imprisonment...
POLITICS
The Independent

Icon of French left Taubira joins crowded presidential race

A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana on Saturday joined the race for France’s presidential election in April, promising to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and seeking to unite France's long-fractured left wing.Christine Taubira has only marginal support in the polls but is admired by many for her work for social justice and for championing a French law that recognizes the slave trade as a crime against humanity. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, and garnered just 2.3%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sassoli
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Europe at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns

VIENNA (Reuters) – Europe is closer to war than it has been at any time in the last 30 years, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau warned on Thursday at the launch of his country’s year-long chairmanship of the region’s largest security organisation. Without naming Russia in his...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Denmark to ease coronavirus restrictions despite Omicron surge

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The Danish government on Wednesday proposed easing coronavirus restrictions at the end of the week, including the reopening of cinemas and music venues, as hospitalisation rates decline despite record-high infection numbers. The move is an encouraging sign even as the World Health Organization (WHO) and public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Britain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Monday it was supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons to help it defend itself from a potential invasion, during a stand-off with Russia which has massed troops near the Ukrainian border. Western countries say they fear Russia is preparing a pretext for a new...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Italy#European Parliament#Eu Parliament#Reuters
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine prosecutors seek $35 million bail for returned ex-leader

Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Prosecutors have accused Poroshenko of working on the scheme with pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, a friend of Putin's who is also facing treason and terrorism charges. 
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Canada to join Mexican complaint about U.S. auto industry move

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada intends to sign onto Mexico’s complaint against the United States over its interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Thursday. Mexico asked last week for a dispute settlement panel under the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA)...
ECONOMY
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
The Independent

UK travel to France: What are the new rules?

The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”These are the key questions and answers about travel from the UK to France . What do I need to travel to France?As a British traveller going on holiday, visiting family or friends or embarking on a business...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
The Independent

MI5 in warning to MPs about Chinese spy

MI5 has issued a warning to MPs about a Chinese agent it claims is covertly engaging in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.Christine Ching Kui Lee is alleged to have engaged with MPs while facilitating financial donations to politicians in Hong Kong and on the Chinese mainland.Details are contained in a Security Service Interference Alert (SSIA) circulated to parliamentarians by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.In a covering letter, Sir Lindsay said that among the MPs she had contacted were members of the now disbanded Chinese in Britain All Party Parliamentary Group.“I should highlight...
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy