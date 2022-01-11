ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Protecting your home this winter

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWQfd_0diD84ov00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An electric space heater malfunction is said to be the cause of a tragic fire in New York City, killing 17 people in total. Here in the Capital Region, just last week, a space heater was also to blame for a fire in Troy. Firefighter, Art Hunsinger, shared advice with NEWS10 ABC to help prevent other fires from happening.

“They put off a lot of heat,” said Hunsinger. “When you put them too close to a bed or a couch, or something that is combustible, it may not happen nine out 10 times, but that tenth time, it’s gonna make it hot enough and it’s wearing it down. That item is going to burst into flames, and now you’ve got yourself a fire.”

Bronx apartment fire: 17 dead, including 8 kids

Hunsinger said if you’re going to use a space heater, it’s best to plug it directly into an outlet on the wall and remember to turn it off, especially before you go to bed.

“If you haven’t had your furnace checked, and your filters changed, you really need to do that, because your heating systems are going to work extra, extra hard when the temperatures start getting colder and colder,” stated Hunsinger.

71-year-old house fire victim identified

Frozen pipes can also cause flooding if you’re not careful.

“Check for drafts around your basement windows, check for drafty windows, or screen doors or porches that might be loose,” advises Alan Ayers, Vice President of Crisafulli Brothers Plumbing and Heating. “If you have something that might have given you a problem in the past, tonight I would turn that faucet on and trickle some water through it to help the plumbing pipes from freezing.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Selfie-centric photo booths come to Aviation Mall

The Aviation Mall has lost some stores and gained some new ones in the last few years. The former BonTon and Sears spaces have closed, the latter turning into a Spirit Halloween and eventually a COVID-19 vaccine and testing center. Inside the mall, newer faces have included the DVD store Play It Again, and the discount store Olly's Bargain Outlet. But one brand-new addition to the mall is less about selling a product, and more about selling an experience.
QUEENSBURY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Lifestyle
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Weather#Plumbing#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NEWS10 ABC

WATCH: Hochul talks winter storm prep

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul held a storm briefing at noon on Sunday. She spoke at the Department of Transportation (DOT) Shop on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham. Overnight on Monday, a storm traveling up the East Coast is expected to dump roughly a foot of snow in the region.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ferrellgas facing new complaints over propane delivery delays

CAPITAL REGION, NY(News10)-Ferrellgas customers have been calling and emailing News10 saying their propane tanks are running dangerously low as they wait for deliveries as the weather grows bitterly cold. Travis Murphy of Corinth, New York says he has called the propane supplier for several days and so far, no fill-up. “Called multiple times to try […]
CORINTH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy