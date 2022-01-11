ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delayed COVID test results become an issue for those traveling

Record-high COVID cases have caused problems with...

HC asks Delhi govt to expeditiously consider the issue of early re-testing of COVID-19 positive international travelers

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi Government to consider expeditiously the issue of early re-testing of international travellers who detected COVID-19 positive on arrival from different foreign countries. The court was hearing a plea of a mother whose 18-year-old son was admitted...
Almost 100,000 Aussies who waited in line for hours are told their Covid test results have been scrapped - as health workers reveal they're being 'spat on' and forced to work 10-hour shifts with no breaks

Almost 100,000 Australians who waited in line for hours have been told they won't be receiving their Covid test results - as exhausted health staff reveal the horrific conditions they've been forced to endure during the pandemic. Victorian residents were sent a text message on Saturday, stating that their 'PCR...
GCH releases latest COVID test results

Since their last update on Monday, January 3rd, Geary Community Hospital has tested 187 individuals with 69 of those being positive for COVID-19. There is a positivity rate of 36.9%. Their COVID hotline is experiencing a significantly high call volume due to the increased infection rate in the community. Please...
Attorney General James Issues Warnings to EZ Test NY and Keep Health Safe to Stop Misrepresenting Turnaround Times for COVID-19 Test Results

New Yorkers Complain of Waiting More Than a Week for Test Results From Both Companies. Two Letters Follow Similar Letters to LabQ, Labworq, Sameday Health, and ClearMD Health. NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James yesterday issued two warning letters to two companies facilitating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing — EZ Test NY (a Brooklyn-based collection center) and Keep Health Safe (a Fort Lee, New Jersey-based collection center) — for not meeting promised turnaround times for test results. Both companies have testing sites throughout New York City where they are advertising the delivery of results within 24 hours (EZ Test NY) or 48 to 72 hours (Keep Health Safe), yet both companies have made customers wait in excess of seven days for results, with some complaints to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) detailing wait times as long as 11 days. The two letters notify both companies that New York law prohibits false advertising and instructs the companies to immediately update their websites and any signage at test sites to accurately reflect how long individuals can expect to wait before receiving COVID-19 test results.
Those rapid at-home virus tests are useful. But look at results with caution.

Rapid at-home diagnostic testing for the pandemic virus should be as easy as using the morning toaster. Unfortunately, rapid tests are in short supply just when they are needed most. Aside from availability, questions are bubbling up about whether rapid diagnostic tests are working. Has the omicron variant, with its many mutations and extreme transmissibility, compromised their effectiveness?
How many times can you wear an N95 or KN95 mask before it stops working?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the pandemic has evolved, so have mask requirements. While cloth masks were considered acceptable in the early days of COVID-19, the transmissibility of Omicron has forced health officials to rethink the effectiveness of those face coverings—and urge people to use surgical masks, as well as KN95 and N95 masks.
The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
