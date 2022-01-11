ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Aoko Aozaki vs. Shiki Tohno gameplay #2

Cover picture for the articleProject Lumina has released the second gameplay video for Melty Blood: Type Lumina featuring free downloadable content character Aoko Aozaki versus Shiki Tohno, who is due out alongside Dead Apostle Noel on January 13. If...

gamingideology.com

Type Lumina adds Dead Apostle Noel and Aoko Aozaki today

The previous selection of Melty Blood: Type Lumina is known for being expanded with a total of four new warriors. These should come out over the winter and each should also bring a story and battle arena. The first two fighters, Dead Apostle Noel and Aoko Aozaki, are now available for free. However, this does not apply to the Switch version, unfortunately you have to wait until January 17. Below is a different gameplay video for each of them.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Breakneck City gameplay

Ahead of its launch tomorrow, we’ve received gameplay of the old-school beat ’em up title Breakneck City. 22 minutes of footage has arrived. Learn more about Breakneck City with the following overview:. When a vicious gang tries to burn down their favorite video shop, Sidney Flintlock and Justine...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Eufloria HD gameplay

Eufloria HD recently landed on Switch, and we now have a good chunk of gameplay. 16 minutes of footage has arrived. For those that missed our previous coverage, check out the following overview for Eufloria HD:. Explore a beautifully realized universe rendered in a style that is unique and compelling.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Rise of the Third Power launches February 10

Rise of the Third Power will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on February 10, publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer Stegosoft Games announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. 1587, 2A—15 years have passed since the guns of the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute coming to PC in early 2022

City Connection will release Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute shoot ’em up titles Cotton 2, Cotton Boomerang, and Guardian Force for PC via Steam in early 2022, the company announced. All three titles are currently available for PlayStation 4 and Switch as individual digital releases, and via the physical...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gematsu

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 announced for PS4, Switch

Konami has announced eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 for PlayStation 4 and Switch, the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu reveals. It will launch on April 21 in Japan for 8,250 yen. Get the first details on the game’s Success story mode scenarios below. Success. Powerful High School Rivals –...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Freddi Fish 3 Switch gameplay

Gameplay has come in for Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell, which just landed on Switch yesterday. Fans can check out 21 minutes of footage. All is well on their tropical vacation, until our finny friends realize the Great Conch Shell is missing! Uncle Blenny can’t open the Founder’s Day Festival until the heralded horn has been recovered! Your child will join Freddi Fish and Luther as they explore ancient ruins, play games at a fun-filled carnival and even discover a sunken airplane while looking for clues and finding adventure. Rosy Pearl, Pierre the Tailor and Nadine the Narwhal are just a few of the fun new friends they’ll meet as they follow Old Snoggy’s sniffer through this tropical paradise. In the end, it’s up to your child to piece the clues together and figure out who’s responsible for this underwater caper!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

ELEX 2 Gameplay Trailer Showcases Combat, Enemy Types, and More

A new trailer has been released for Piranha Bytes’ ELEX 2, this time focusing on the combat. With so many different factions, multiple classes and abilities to choose from, there’s a diverse range of ways to deliver pain. You can either go with the traditional sword and shield set-up, or rain down fire on your enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Cotton Fantasy gameplay

Cotton Fantasy came to Japan as Cotton Rock ‘n’ Roll last month, and those that are interested in the title can take a look at some new gameplay. Below is a bit of background information about the game:. Cotton Fantasy is a brand-new addition to the Cotton series...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax ‘Fight’ trailer

Publisher Atlus and developer Arc System Works have released a new trailer for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, dubbed the “Fight” trailer. The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is… the ULTIMAX!. Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

FAR: Changing Tides launches March 1

Atmospheric vehicle adventure game FAR: Changing Tides will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 1, publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Okomotive announced. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass. Here is an overview...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon rated for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One in Brazil

Ministerio da Justica, the advisory rating board of Brazil, has rated roguelike action game GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One alongside its previously announced Switch and PC versions. Developed by Konami and guruguru, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon first launched in Early Access for PC...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

In Nightmare adds PS5 version, launches March 29

PlayStation China Hero Project horror action game In Nightmare will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 29 for $19.99, publisher Maximum Games and developer Magic Fish Studio announced. The PlayStation 5 version is newly announced. Pre-orders for the physical edition are available now at Maximum Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Beat Souls

Beat Souls is a rhythm action video game developed and published by ZOO Corporation. The console versions are published by eastasiasoft. Music and intense action gameplay collide in Beat Souls, a high-speed rhythm game where you must avoid obstacles and collect spirits to rack up stylish combos on your way to the high score! Lay the Rhythm Yokai to rest as you break out awesome dance moves and put on a killer performance! Cute and colorful anime aesthetics meet neon cyberpunk style for a unique look and feel to Beat Souls‘ visuals, while the pumping soundtrack will keep you coming back for more!
THEATER & DANCE
Gematsu

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – ‘The Reason’ gameplay trailer, more

Techland debuted a new gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2: Stay Human dubbed “The Reason,” revealed four-player cooperative support, and gave users a look at how gameplay compares across platforms in the final episode of its “Dying 2 Know” video series. Dying Light 2: Stay Human...
VIDEO GAMES

