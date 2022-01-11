Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Aoko Aozaki vs. Shiki Tohno gameplay #2

Gameplay has come in for Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell, which just landed on Switch yesterday. Fans can check out 21 minutes of footage. All is well on their tropical vacation, until our finny friends realize the Great Conch Shell is missing! Uncle Blenny can’t open the Founder’s Day Festival until the heralded horn has been recovered! Your child will join Freddi Fish and Luther as they explore ancient ruins, play games at a fun-filled carnival and even discover a sunken airplane while looking for clues and finding adventure. Rosy Pearl, Pierre the Tailor and Nadine the Narwhal are just a few of the fun new friends they’ll meet as they follow Old Snoggy’s sniffer through this tropical paradise. In the end, it’s up to your child to piece the clues together and figure out who’s responsible for this underwater caper!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO