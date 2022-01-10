Michigan Gas Prices Rise This Week, More Than $1 From A Year Ago

(CBS Detroit) — After seeing gas prices decline at the end of 2021, Michigan is seeing prices go back up this week.

According to AAA, gas prices are up by about 8 cents, averaging $3.18 a gallon for regular unleaded. The price is 4 cents less than this time last month but is still $1.01 more than this time last year.

“Typically, pump prices decline due to lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson of AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price as of Monday is $3.23 per gallon, which is 1 cent more than last week’s average. The most expensive gas price is in Marquette at $3.31, with the lowest being Grand Rapids at $3.13.

