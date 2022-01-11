ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prayer Vigil Held At Morgan Park Church For Fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, Critically Wounded Partner Officer Tyler Bailey

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Prayers were held at a Morgan Park church Monday night for Bradley, Illinois police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, who was murdered in a hotel last month, and Officer Tyler Bailey, who was shot and critically wounded in the same incident.

Law enforcement members joined 19th Ward neighbors for a prayer vigil at St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W. 112th St. They also prayed for all first responders.

Rittmanic , 49, was shot and killed on Dec. 30 after responding to a call of dogs barking in an unattended car at the Comfort Inn hotel at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50 in Bradley.

Darius Sullivan, 25, and Xandria Harris, 26 , both stand charged in the shooting in late December.

Last week, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe submitted an official request to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois to review the first-degree murder cases against Sullivan and Harris for possible federal charges, and to pursue a federal death sentence for both defendants.

