A photojournalist was shot dead Monday in Mexico's crime-plagued city of Tijuana bordering the United States, authorities said -- the latest such murder in one of the world's deadliest countries for reporters. Margarito Martinez, 49, was attacked with a firearm and his body found near his home, the security secretariat in the northwestern state of Baja California said in a statement. Martinez, who specialized in news related to the police, had a gunshot wound to the head, according to prosecutors. "Freedom of expression, in all its forms, is a fundamental right of citizens," the Baja California Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO