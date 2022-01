It's all but certainly the end of the road for a Wisconsin developer's plan to build an affordable housing building in Palatine that had been widely opposed by residents. The Palatine village council gave the thumbs-down Monday night to the plan by Northpointe Development for a two-story, 40-unit building on 2.5 acres at 874-920 N. Quentin Road, on the southwest corner with Poplar Street. The project was allocated $15 million in low-income housing tax credits by the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

PALATINE, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO