Chicago, IL

Chicago Teachers Union Discusses Agreement On COVID Safety

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Public Schools students will return to...

chicago.cbslocal.com

WBAL Radio

Baltimore City schools updates COVID-19 quarantine, testing protocols

Baltimore City Public Schools on Thursday announced changes to its COVID-19 quarantine protocol. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. Effective Tuesday, the district will reduce its required quarantine period to five days for students...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecentersquare.com

Chicago Teachers Union votes to return to remote learning

(The Center Square) – The Chicago Teachers Union voted late Tuesday to urge Chicago Public Schools to switch to remote learning because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The teachers voted to refuse to report to school buildings on Wednesday. CPS students had just returned to class Monday after...
CHICAGO, IL
City
Union, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Announces COVID Policy Changes As Dozens Of Schools Remain In Virtual Instruction

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools reduced its quarantine time to five days for students and staff as dozens of schools remain in temporary virtual instruction. The changes follow Centers for Disease Control and Maryland Department of Health guidance, a school district announcement stated. Sixty-five schools in Baltimore City were in a temporary virtual instruction mode on Friday, representing about 40% of the district’s schools. Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School juniors Keith Helfer and Summer Hubbard told WJZ students are on the verge of walkouts. “I guess paranoia would almost be the word to describe it,” said Helfer. “A virtual option would help...
BALTIMORE, MD
KVIA

Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders are canceling classes for a fourth day in the nation’s third-largest school district, taking the dispute with the teachers union over remote learning and COVID-19 protocols into another week. The announcement Sunday came as individual principals of some schools had already notified some parents that their children could not return to schools on Monday due to staffing shortages. Chicago schools face the same pandemic issues as others nationwide, with a growing number of districts reverting to remote learning as infections explode during the omicron-fueled surge and sideline staff. But the situation in union-friendly Chicago has been amplified in a labor dispute that’s familiar to families in the mostly low-income Black and Latino district.
CHICAGO, IL
#Chicago Public Schools#Covid#Union Leaders
CBS Philly

8 Philadelphia Schools Shifting To Virtual Learning Through Jan. 21 Due To COVID-Related Staff Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  COVID-19 is still impacting classes for thousands of kids in Philadelphia. Students from at least eight city schools will spend next week learning virtually. The district announced the closures are due to staff shortages. Last week, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers urged its members to write letters to Mayor Jim Kenney and the school board to demand various resources to help them navigate through teaching in the pandemic.  Click here to see the list of schools.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities School Districts Divided On Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and Twin Cities public schools are divided over distance learning. Minneapolis moved classes online Friday for the next two weeks, but students in St. Paul are still headed into the classroom. Minneapolis Public Schools cited staffing shortages. During the two-week move online, they will keep buildings open, buses running and provide meals for those who need a place to learn. “It’s come down to the point we cannot adequately operationalize on behalf of our students,” Superintendent Ed Graff said. Karin Imdieke’s daughter, Kaia, is in the 4th grade in MPS. She hopes distance learning...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Temporarily Moves 2 More Schools To Online Learning Due To COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is closing two of its schools for about a week due to COVID-19 protocols. Pittsburgh Sunnyside and Pittsburgh Schiller will be closed until Friday, Jan. 21. Pittsburgh Public Schools says that cases at those schools have reached the percentage — 5% — where a temporary move to remote learning is needed. In the meantime, while classes are taught online, no activities are being held, and Grab and Go meals will not be offered at the schools because of a cited staff shortage. Students who need the meals are instructed to go to Arsenal 6-8 for the Grab and Go services. The two schools are additions to the previous list of four Pittsburgh Public schools that are not operating in-person this upcoming week until Friday, including Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5. Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8 and Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 are closed until Thursday, Jan. 20. Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8, Pittsburgh Banksville PreK, Pittsburgh Brashear High School, Pittsburgh Carrick High School, Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center and Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
PITTSBURGH, PA
boreal.org

Rapid omicron spread closes Minnesota schools on short notice

School nurse Michelle Ricart gives a sticker to 5-year-old after she got her first COVID-19 vaccine at a Minneapolis school in November. The swift onslaught of omicron cases is sending teachers and students home across the state. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News 2021 file. From Boreal Community Media and...
COOK COUNTY, MN
Health
Health
Public Health
Public Health
NewsBreak
Chicago Teachers Union
Education
Education
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
baltimorebrew.com

Anger and anxiety, after Baltimore makes abrupt shift to virtual learning for nearly 40% of schools

Amid surging omicron, groups representing parents and teachers had recommended a few extra days of online classes, but District officials had refused. One week ago, District officials stood with a group of top state lawmakers to declare that Baltimore schools are “some of the safest places for children” and to pointedly reject pleas from parents and the Baltimore Teachers Union that they postpone in-person learning for a few days following the winter break.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Boston To Delay Enforcement Of COVID Vaccine Mandate For City Workers Until Jan. 24

BOSTON (CBS) — City employees who have not complied with Boston’s COVID vaccine mandate will not officially be disciplined until nine days after the deadline. The deadline for city employees to provide proof that they have received at least one shot is Saturday. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement on Friday that employees will start being disciplined on January 24. “Following Saturday’s deadline, the City will conduct a thorough review and notify anyone who has not yet uploaded proof of vaccination,” said Wu in a statement. “Starting on January 24th, any staff still without proof of vaccination will begin to...
BOSTON, MA
The 74

There Is No 'Big Quit' in K-12 Education

The full numbers aren’t in yet, but 2021 will likely set a modern record for number of Americans who quit their jobs. Economists have dubbed it the Great Resignation, as millions of employees search for higher pay and better working conditions.  Is this Big Quit happening in education? The data suggest the answer is no. […]
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

