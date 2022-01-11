Watch: Stetson Bennett throws a bomb to Adonai Mitchell to put Bulldogs on top of Bama

After Georgia fans were thinking the dogs were getting screwed by the officials, Stetson Bennett came up in a huge moment in the middle of the fourth quarter.

On second down with a little more than eight minutes left to go in the game, Bennett threw a rainbow pass to receiver Adonai Mitchell, connecting on a 40-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs ahead of Alabama for the first time tonight.

The Bulldogs decided to go for two but were stopped by the Tide on a running play. This could very well be a deciding factor. At the seven-minute mark, the Bulldogs have possession and look to solidify their lead to win their third national title in program history.

