ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

500 in Tokyo hurt as ice covers sidewalks, streets

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese authorities have reported that more than 500 people in the capital Tokyo were treated at hospitals on January 6 and 7 after falling due to ice and snow on streets and sidewalks. Police also said that 77 traffic accidents resulting in injuries had occurred in Tokyo due to...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Japan school students taking their university entrance exam wounded in knife attack

Three people were stabbed outside Tokyo University during the first day of the entrance examinations across Japan on Saturday.Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 17-year-old from Nagoya at the scene and allegedly recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife from him. Some 530,000 students are due to take the nationwide tests over two days at venues across the country.Police said the attacks began at around 8.30am local time. A 72–year-old man from Tokyo and two 18-year-olds from nearby Chiba prefecture, who were on their way to the examination hall, were injured. None of them knew the suspect, police said.The Asahi newspaper quoted an...
EDUCATION
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Traffic Accident#Weather#Japanese#Central Tokyo#The Tokyo Fire Department#All Nippon Airways
BBC

Tonga volcano: Video shows eruption day before tsunami

Watch this dramatic footage from the Tonga Geological Society that shows the underwater Pacific volcano erupting on Friday - one day before it triggered a tsunami. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted for days, covering the Pacific islands in ash, cutting power and severing communications.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallassun.com

JF-17 fighters cast doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets

Beijing [China], January 12 (ANI): Developed jointly by Pakistan and China, the JF-17 fighter jets have failed to keep narratives peddled by Beijing media that the country's modern aircraft are the best in the world as Islamabad's experience with the jets tell a different story, according to media reports. Taiwan...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
dallassun.com

China is ready to spring military surprises

Hong Kong, January 17 (ANI): Many are alarmed by China's growing military ambitions, with heated tensions in places like the East China Sea, South China Sea, near Taiwan and the Indian border. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has benefitted greatly from a deluge of cash and copious amounts of cutting-edge equipment being added to its inventory.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

This Chinese spy scandal is classic Yellow Peril fearmongering

A British lobbyist of Chinese origin has been giving large sums of money to UK politicians? It has to be a plot emanating from those dastardly communists in Beijing, doesn?t it??. On Thursday, a story went viral in the British media after staunch anti-China politician Iain Duncan Smith announced to...
CHINA
AFP

Volcano triggers Tonga tsunami, alerts from Japan to US

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific erupted Saturday with a stunning blast, sending tsunami waves onto nearby Tonga and to the north in Japan, with warnings of dangerous ocean surges issued as far away as the US West Coast. Dramatic satellite images showed the long, rumbling eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai send a huge mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shockwave across the surrounding waters. A tsunami wave measuring 1.2 metres (four feet) was observed in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. The Japan Meteorological Agency said tsunami reached that country's Pacific coast, too, with waves as high as three meters (11 feet) possible.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption felt around the world

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday. The Fife weather station in Scotland tweeted it was "just incredible to think of the power that can send a shockwave around the world" after the eruptions produced a jump in its air pressure graph.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy