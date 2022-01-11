ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joshua Eckl's Monday Night Weather Update

KEYC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Eckl is tracking a warm up. Joshua Eckl with the latest on the...

www.keyc.com

Great Bend Post

Monday's Weather

Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 58....
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Joshua Eckl's Midday Weather Update 1/17/2022

Joshua Eckl with the latest on our rollercoaster ride in temperatures. LIVE: Meghan Grey details how Mankato, MnDOT are responding to snowstorm (6 p.m.) KEYC's Meghan Grey talks to officials from the City of Mankato and MnDOT about road conditions during Friday's snowstorm.
MANKATO, MN
KLTV

Monday’s Weather: Chilly this morning, sunny this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s chilly out there this morning. Temperatures are near freezing to start the day but will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine today and tomorrow. Winds pick up tomorrow afternoon, helping to warm things into the lower 70s. A cold front arrives midweek. Expect a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly for Deep East Texas Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s ahead of the front, but will only reach the lower to mid 40s on Thursday. Sunshine returns for the end of the week, but temperatures will be slow to warm through the weekend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
brproud.com

Monday Night: Warming up Tuesday and Wednesday; Very cold weather headed our way

Tonight: Mainly clear, quiet, and cold again. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the mid and upper 30s. Tuesday: Cold start again, but it will be a mild by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Overnight temperatures will be warmer thanks to an increase in moisture and cloud cover ahead of a cold front. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
KEYC

Joshua Eckl's Monday Morning Forecast 1/17/2022

LIVE: Meghan Grey details how Mankato, MnDOT are responding to snowstorm (6 p.m.) KEYC's Meghan Grey talks to officials from the City of Mankato and MnDOT about road conditions during Friday's snowstorm. LIVE: Meghan Grey talks with Mankato official about road conditions in the city (5 p.m.) Updated: Jan. 14,...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Coldest Air Of Season Arrives Monday Night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida will feel the coldest air of the season so far Monday night. Temperatures are going to tumble down to the mid and upper 40s across South Florida by Tuesday morning. Even the chilly air will reach the Keys as the temperatures fall to the upper 50s in parts of the island chain. A bundled-up, sweater-weather type of morning is in store for South Floridians on Tuesday as everyone returns to school and work after the holiday weekend. Expect cool afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday. Maximum temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. There will still be a little chill in the air on Wednesday morning as South Florida wakes up to lows in the mid to upper 50s, but temperatures will be creeping up. Highs rebound to the upper 70s as the winds shift out of the east by Wednesday afternoon. The upper 60s for lows and highs near 80 degrees expected to return Thursday and Friday. While the work week remains mainly dry, there is a slight chance for a few showers returning this weekend.  
MIAMI, FL
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: January 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 36°. Winds SSW→W 12-18 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with blowing dust. High of 73°. Winds W 25-30 MPH, gusts 40+ MPH. Mild temperatures and a partly to mostly cloudy sky will stick around the South Plains this evening through […]
LUBBOCK, TX
98.7 WFGR

West Michigan Winter Weather Advisory Extended Into Monday Night

The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Weather Advisory for for much of West Michigan to 10p.m. Monday night. The Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Ionia, and Calhoun counties. Further east, Charlotte and Jackson are also under advisory. Areas of...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Seasonably cold Monday night, average chill Tuesday

DETROIT – Welcome to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Motown. We have overcast skies and dry conditions as we finish the holiday tonight. It becomes colder and not as frigid as earlier this weekend. Tomorrow will be snow-free with seasonably chilly conditions. Temps rise above average the day after tomorrow with some slippery conditions. Then, the mercury plummets for the end of the work-week.
ENVIRONMENT

