Frozen streets, sidewalks cause 600 to fall, need treatment in Tokyo

raleighnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, Japan: Japanese authorities have reported that more than 500 people in the capital Tokyo, which saw its first heavy snowfall in four years, were treated at hospitals on January 6 and 7 after falling due to ice and snow on streets and sidewalks. Central Tokyo received 10...

www.raleighnews.net

insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Tonga volcano: Video shows eruption day before tsunami

Watch this dramatic footage from the Tonga Geological Society that shows the underwater Pacific volcano erupting on Friday - one day before it triggered a tsunami. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted for days, covering the Pacific islands in ash, cutting power and severing communications.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused 'significant damage'

A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused "significant damage" to the island nation's capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was unclear with communications still hampered Monday. The capital Nuku'alofa suffered "significant" damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding there had been no reports of injury or death but a full assessment was not yet possible with communication lines down.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Volcano triggers Tonga tsunami, alerts from Japan to US

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific erupted Saturday with a stunning blast, sending tsunami waves onto nearby Tonga and to the north in Japan, with warnings of dangerous ocean surges issued as far away as the US West Coast. Dramatic satellite images showed the long, rumbling eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai send a huge mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shockwave across the surrounding waters. A tsunami wave measuring 1.2 metres (four feet) was observed in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. The Japan Meteorological Agency said tsunami reached that country's Pacific coast, too, with waves as high as three meters (11 feet) possible.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption felt around the world

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday. The Fife weather station in Scotland tweeted it was "just incredible to think of the power that can send a shockwave around the world" after the eruptions produced a jump in its air pressure graph.
ALASKA STATE
raleighnews.net

US, Japan pledge to push back on growing Chinese influence in Asia

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States and Japan have expressed their concern over China's growing military power, and pledged to work together against attempts to destabilize Asia. Their joint statement came after a virtual meeting of their foreign and defense ministers, who discussed their growing alarm about China, tension over Taiwan,...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: study

Persistently high levels of ozone pollution in Asia are costing China, Japan and South Korea an estimated $63 billion annually in lost rice, wheat and maize crops, a new study says. They found a mean of 33 percent of China's wheat crop is lost annually because of ozone pollution, with 28 percent lost in South Korea and 16 percent for Japan.
ECONOMY
The Independent

South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties

On a trip to the United Arab Emirates, the president of South Korea on Sunday reportedly reached a preliminary multibillion-dollar deal to sell Seoul’s surface-to-air missiles to Abu Dhabi and pledged deeper cooperation with the Gulf Arab federation.After South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Emirati Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding for the UAE s purchase of a South Korean mid-range missile defense system valued at some $3.5 billion, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. There were no further details on the deal announced during the visit nor...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Stocks in Asia rally, Hong Kong index gains nearly three percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was all smiles on Asian stock markets on Wednesday as the major indices rocketed higher. The biggest winner was the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong which rallied 633.23 points or 2.67 percent to 24,372.33. The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 543.16 points or 1.92...
STOCKS
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swathe of North America in snow Monday as it sliced up the US east coast into Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Many Americans who had been without electricity -- about 120,000 of them Monday afternoon -- seemed to be back online by the evening, according to the website PowerOutage.us. The biggest concentration of outages came in the mid-Atlantic state of West Virginia and the southeastern states of North and South Carolina and Georgia. More than 1,700 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled by Monday evening, in addition to the 3,000 the day before, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Large parts of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario remained under winter storm or blizzard warnings, according to a Canadian government website.
ENVIRONMENT

