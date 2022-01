What the Cleveland Cavaliers are doing this season is simply fantastic. If you’ve been a fan of this team over the years, riding the highs and lows with and without a one LeBron James or even been a fan going further back, like me, when the team was running out mediocre teams year in and year out before we were saved by the King, then this season has been by far a thrilling experience.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO