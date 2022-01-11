ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Risk-on, Mixed Data Pushing Aussie to 0.72

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 7 days ago

The AUD/USD is resuming its intraday high despite mixed Australian data. In November, retail sales in...

forextv.com

ForexTV.com

Technical Indicator Points to Bitcoin Price Bounce

The impending bearish moving-average crossover on the weekly chart has proven to be a contrary indicator in the past. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Consolidation in play, 0.7150 eyed while below 0.7230, daily support is key

From an hourly perspective, the market is stuck between near term support and resistance as follows:. While below 0.7230, a break of the support line would coincide with the horizontal support as well, so this could be a significant development if it unfolds over the course of the week. In doing so, the 0.7150s will be eyed as the last stop before a hefty sell-off below daily trendline support:
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears brace for monthly support below 0.6800 on mixed China data

NZD/USD drops for the second consecutive day, depressed around intraday low. RSI retreat, failures to cross the key hurdles keep sellers hopeful. Monthly support line can test the bears targeting the 2021 low. 50-DMA, seven-week-old horizontal area restricts short-term advances. NZD/USD holds onto the previous day’s weakness, down 0.26% around...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50-DMA probes bears inside monthly bullish channel

AUD/USD drops for the third consecutive day, fades bounce off intraday low. 50-DMA, rising channel challenges sellers beyond 0.7155. 100-DMA, upper line of the channel restricts short-term recovery. Bulls need to cross 200-DMA to retake controls. AUD/USD remains pressured inside a short-term bullish chart pattern but below the key moving...
FXStreet.com

AUD falls 0.95% but holds just above 0.72

The Australian dollar struggled on Friday, falling 0.95% to open this morning at 0.7211. Weighed down by risk-off moves in equity markets as well as Omicron concerns domestically, the Aussie fell steadily through Friday trade. In what proved to be a day of two halves, the Aussie initially started in positive territory slightly north of 0.73. The break above 0.73 was the first time the Aussie crossed the level since November 2021. Ultimately, however momentum shifted rapidly with the Aussie falling on the back of poor retail sales figures from the US. The contraction in the US retail sector spurred on a flight to safety and saw a broad-based sell-off in risk assets. Adding fuel to the fire were reports that Westpac saw a sharp decline in card spending for the first two weeks of January; potentially signaling that Omicron is weighing on the economy and perhaps the RBA’s future thinking. Moving into the new week, the Aussie looks to China for direction with Chinese GDP figures set to take center stage.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD keeps the mixed outlook unchanged – UOB

24-hour view: “The swift and sharp in AUD to 0.7199 last Friday came as a surprise (we were expecting AUD to consolidate). Further AUD weakness is not ruled but oversold conditions suggest a slower pace of decline and a break 0.7180 is unlikely (next support is at 0.7140). Resistance is at 0.7240 followed by 0.7255.”
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6992 resumed last week and hit 0.7313, but retreated sharply since then. Initial bias is turned neutral first. We’re still slightly favoring the case that correction from 0.8006 is complete after defending 0.6991. Above 0.7313 will extend the rise from 0.6992 to 0.7555 resistance. However, break of 0.7128 support will dampen this bullish case and bring retest of 0.6991/2 instead.
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3726; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3695 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3840. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Retraces to support levels

The AUD/USD currency exchange rate's surge eventually bounced off the 0.7315 level. The event was followed by a decline. On Friday morning, the decline of the pair found support in the technical levels at 0.7264/0.7280. In that zone, the weekly R1 simple pivot point, the 50-hour simple moving average and a high and low level range was located.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Chinese data likely to set the tone next week

Market’s sentiment, through Wall Street, leads the way for AUD/USD. Upbeat Australian macroeconomic data a result of the economic reopenings. AUD/USD remains at an inflexion point without a clear directional bias. The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7313, a fresh two-month high, but trimmed part of its weekly gains to settle...
cryptopolitan.com

Vechain Price Analysis: VET/USD struggles for $0.079

Vechain price analysis is bullish today. The strongest resistance is present at $0.0934. The strongest support is present at $0.07602. The Vechain price analysis shows that the price of VET/USD has suffered devaluation over the past few days. The price had almost reached the $0.0800 mark after reaching $0.0793 on January 14, 2022, followed by the cryptocurrency suffering decline on the same day, which further brought the price of VET down to $0.0782. The price stabilized for a while and fluctuated at the $0.0780 mark. The currency price for VET/USD is $0.0780.
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price rebound continue?

The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on a 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is rising above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is tilted upward. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1478. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1435. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD stable at $148

Solana price analysis is bullish today. The strongest resistance is present at $198. The strongest support is present at $133. The Solana price analysis has been entered a bullish market but shows the potential of reversing. The market has been fluctuating lately and can’t decide on a specific trend; for now, the trend is bullish, but it is unlikely that the bulls will maintain this. Following yesterday’s decline, the price of SOL declined significantly after reaching $157, and it fell to $145. Today the price has regained its bullish momentum and has risen to $148 while regaining some of its lost value. SOL currently trades at $148.
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Slump for the second-straight day, approaches 83.00

The AUD/JPY snap a two-day gain, down some 0.01% amid a risk-off market mood. AUD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bullish biased, though downside risks remain. As the North American session finishes, the Australian dollar grinds lower for the second time of the week, attributed to dented market mood, as investors assess US central bank rate hikes. At press time, the AUD/JPY is trading at 83.10.
cryptopolitan.com

Algorand Price Analysis: ALGO/USD hikes for $1.48

Algorand price analysis is bullish today. Strongest resistance is present at $$1.83. Strong support is available at $1.33. Algorand price analysis is bullish today as the ALGO/USD price exceeds the $1.44 mark again and as the currency gained stronger support and refused to fall below the $1.35 mark. After today’s decline to the $1.43 mark, the bullish momentum has been maintained. As a result, ALGO reports an increase in price value by 3.25 percent during the last 24 hours but is at a loss of 16.01% over the past seven days. The cryptocurrency has been suffering fluctuation for the last 24-hours but appears to have attained stability for now. The price is likely to increase.
