Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 011022

WOOD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect more light, lake effect snow showers and flurries tonight. Accumulation...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will be fair and temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise Tuesday. Expect light winds overnight. TUESDAY: As cool high pressure slides to the east, winds will shift to a southerly direction. This will mean milder afternoon highs in the lower 60s. With increasing humidity in the mid levels of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

Up to 6 Tornadoes Hit Florida

The above pic. of one of the tornadoes was captured by a law enforcement officer near Naples, Florida Sunday morning. Here’s what the Storm Prediction Center writes about the twisters:. There were 3 injuries with the Punta Rassa Tornado in Lee County. This is by Fort Myers. Here’s details...
NAPLES, FL
CBS Boston

Mount Washington Sees ‘Fierce’ 121 MPH Wind Gust, Expects Up To 20 Inches Of Snow From Winter Storm

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph. Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations. Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow. According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
#Storm Team 8 Forecast
newsnet5

FORECAST: Digging out of a major winter storm

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisory for Lake, Geauga, & Ashtabula Counties thru 4am Tuesday for a few lingering lake effect snow showers and blowing and drifting snow. Major winter storm has pushed out of the area. Tonight will see a few lingering flurries, gusty winds and cold low temperatures near 20 degrees.
ASHTABULA, OH

