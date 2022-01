With the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs now in the books, it puts an official end to the career of Ben Roethlisberger. As the Steelers now prepare for life without No. 7 at the helm, it is important to pay homage to the career which started in 2004 and 15 straight wins, and provided a myriad of memories for the rabid Steelers fan base.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO