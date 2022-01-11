ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan CEO: 2022 Economy to See ‘Best Growth’ in Decades

J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. would have the “best growth” in decades in 2022, CNBC reported Monday (Jan. 10). He said it would surpass any time “since maybe sometime after the Great Depression,” adding that next year would also be good. Dimon said his opinions come from the...

