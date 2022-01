UConn women’s basketball rolled to its second-consecutive blowout victory with a 78-41 win over the Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center. Olivia Nelson-Ododa set career-highs with eight blocks and five steals while adding 11 points and six rebounds. Caroline Ducharme also set career-highs with seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals to go with 20 points. Christyn Williams followed up her big game at Butler with a 19-point, five-rebound, and three-assist day.

