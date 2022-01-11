ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Oil drops as China data weighs

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures fell $4.35, or 4.43%, to $93.80 a barrel by 1351 GMT after settling 1.5% lower on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

