Financial Reports

Sika reports 17.3% jump in full-year sales

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Construction chemicals maker Sika reported on Tuesday a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted by...

Reuters

Lindt & Spruengli aims for 5-7% sales growth this year

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli (LISN.S) on Tuesday confirmed its 2021 margin guidanceand said it wanted to grow sales by 5-7% this year after market share gains helped organic sales rise 13.3% in 2021. Global chocolate markets recovered last year and the maker of...
ShareCast

Quiz sales jump 20% over Christmas period

Fast-fashion retailer Quiz reported a 20% jump in sales over the Christmas period as it said trading for the full year was set to be in line. In the month of December, sales rose to £8.8m from £7.4m in the same month a year prior, in line with the company’s expectations.
RideApart

KTM Parent Company Reports Record-Setting Sales For 11th Year In 2021

KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas parent company Pierer Mobility Group released some preliminary numbers ahead of the full release of its 2021 Annual Report, and things are once again looking up for Team Orange. The company says this marks the 11th year in a row that it’s set a new sales record for itself.
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Reports A Full Year Profit For 2021

Delta has today reported a full-year profit for 2021. According to the airline’s latest filing, its GAAP net income was $280 million, still a significant way below the $4.8 billion reported for 2019. The news was welcome after the financial suffering that many airlines faced in 2020 due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
just-auto.com

Porsche full year sales up by double figures

Porsche said it delivered 301,915 vehicles worldwide in 2021, up 11% compared to Covid-ravaged 2020. It saw its the largest increases on the American continent but China remained the largest single market. “Despite the challenges posed by the semi-conductor shortage and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic we have...
The Press

Informatica To Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Informatica will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.
94.1 Duke FM

Tilray reports 20% jump in revenue on higher demand

(Reuters) – Tilray Inc reported a 20% jump in second-quarter revenue on Monday, as the Canadian pot producer benefited from higher demand for cannabis and related products. Pandemic-induced lockdowns have lifted demand for cannabis-related products from homebound customers, while the new marijuana sector-friendly policy changes including access to federal banking has sparked optimism among investors.
Daily Camera

Crocs expects record sales for full-year 2021

Coming off its best sales year ever in 2020, casual footwear maker Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) expects to best those results for the 2021 fiscal year. The company, in a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said it “expects record 2021 revenues with approximately 67% growth compared to 2020.”
CharlotteObserver.com

Rivian COO Leaves; Company Reports Full Year Production

Electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report said Monday its chief operating officer, Rod Copes, has left the company. Separately it reported production figures in line with lowered guidance it offered last month. The Amazon-backed company said in emailed comments that “Rod began a...
Daily Camera

Clovis expects Rubraca sales slip for full-year 2021

Cancer-drug manufacturer Clovis Oncology Inc. (NYSE: CLVS) is projecting revenues between $148.3 million and $148.9 million for the full 2021 fiscal year, a significant drop from $164.5 million in revenue the prior year. The company blames the slippage on the COVID-19 pandemic. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent reduction...
MarketWatch

Simply Good Foods raises full-year sales guidance

Simply Good Foods Co. SMPL, -8.17% stock rose 2.1% in Wednesday premarket trading after the company beat quarterly expectations and raised its outlook. Net income totaled $21.1 million, or 22 cents per share, down from $42.9 million, or 23 cents per share, the prior year. Adjusted EPS of 43 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 34 cents. Sales of $281.3 million were up from $231.2 million the previous year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $266.3 million. "As expected, the mid-September price increase, favorable mix and cost savings initiatives, more than offset supply chain cost inflation in the quarter and resulted in gross margin expansion and earnings growth," said Chief Executive Joseph Scalzo in a statement. Simply Good Foods is parent company to the Atkins and Quest health food brands. The company also attributed the sales rise to increased mobility, with IRI MULO + Convenience Stores showing an 18.7% increase in the U.S. Even without "meaningful improvement" to return-to-office traffic, the company is guiding for a full-year sales increase of 12% to 14%, up from previous guidance for an 8% to 10% rise. The outlook for gross margin contraction is 250 basis points compared with previous guidance for "modest" contraction. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $1.099 billion, suggesting an increase of 9.2%. Simply Good Foods stock has rallied 39% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
martechseries.com

AudioCodes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Reporting Date

AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it will release financial results for its Fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, before the market open on NASDAQ, reflecting the quarterly period ended December 31, 2021. AudioCodes’ financial results will be released over the news wires and will also be posted on its corporate website.
thedetroitbureau.com

Asian Automakers Post Full-Year U.S. Sales Gains in ’21

Sales figures for 2021 reflected the heavy toll of semiconductor shortages as General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, Hyundai and Kia all reported sales declined during in the closing weeks of 2021. For the full year though, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia all reported year-over-year increases in sales in...
Benzinga

Volkswagen Says Global Electric Vehicle Sales Jumped 97% Last Year

Volkswagen Group’s (OTC: VWAGY) global electric vehicle deliveries nearly doubled last year helped by sales of its ID.4 electric sports utility vehicle and the legacy automaker said it expects the first half of 2022 to be highly volatile due to chip shortages. What Happened: The German automaker said it...
marketpulse.com

Aussie yawns after retail sales jump

The Australian dollar continues to have a quiet week and is unchanged in Tuesday trade. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7170. Australian consumers opened their purse strings in November, as retail sales jumped 7.3%, well above the consensus of 3.6%. This follows a gain of 4.9% in October, which suggests that the economy will show a strong recovery for the fourth quarter of 2021. The jump in retail sales resulted from the easing of Covid lockdowns as well as well as strong spending in the pre-Christmas period.
wkzo.com

Cognac sales jump 31% as drinkers go upmarket

PARIS (Reuters) – Cognac sales surged by a nearly a third last year as American and Chinese drinkers guzzled old vintages, in the latest sign premium drinks makers are putting the pandemic behind them. Sales of the brandy, produced in the Cognac region of France, rose by almost 31%...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Neurocrine Biosciences Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Net Product Sales Results and Future Program Milestones

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today provided an update on its business performance, including preliminary net product sales results of INGREZZA® (valbenazine) for 2021, and key clinical development milestones for 2022 and 2023. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, will discuss these updates as part of a webcast presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held virtually on Monday, January 10 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by a Question and Answer session at approximately 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time.
