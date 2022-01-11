Sika reports 17.3% jump in full-year sales

Simply Good Foods Co. SMPL, -8.17% stock rose 2.1% in Wednesday premarket trading after the company beat quarterly expectations and raised its outlook. Net income totaled $21.1 million, or 22 cents per share, down from $42.9 million, or 23 cents per share, the prior year. Adjusted EPS of 43 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 34 cents. Sales of $281.3 million were up from $231.2 million the previous year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $266.3 million. "As expected, the mid-September price increase, favorable mix and cost savings initiatives, more than offset supply chain cost inflation in the quarter and resulted in gross margin expansion and earnings growth," said Chief Executive Joseph Scalzo in a statement. Simply Good Foods is parent company to the Atkins and Quest health food brands. The company also attributed the sales rise to increased mobility, with IRI MULO + Convenience Stores showing an 18.7% increase in the U.S. Even without "meaningful improvement" to return-to-office traffic, the company is guiding for a full-year sales increase of 12% to 14%, up from previous guidance for an 8% to 10% rise. The outlook for gross margin contraction is 250 basis points compared with previous guidance for "modest" contraction. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $1.099 billion, suggesting an increase of 9.2%. Simply Good Foods stock has rallied 39% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.

