ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUR-SULTAN (Reuters) -Security forces in Kazakhstan have detained 9,900 people regarding last week’s unrest, the interior ministry of the central Asian nation said on Tuesday. The news comes as President Kassym-Jomart...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Several protesters killed in Sudan in fresh anti-coup rallies

Sudanese security forces opened fire on protesters on Monday, killing at least seven people and wounding around 100 others in the country’s capital in one of the deadliest days since an October military coup, according to activists.Thousands of people had once again flooded the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan to denounce the 25 October military takeover that scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy. The coup came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.The turmoil has been amplified after Prime Minister...
PROTESTS
AFP

Ex-Kazakh president's relatives lose major posts after unrest

The influential son-in-law of Kazakhstan's ex-president resigned as head of the leading business lobby Monday after public anger at perceived corruption in the Central Asian country precipitated a power struggle and a deadly crisis. Following days of internet shutdown, prosecutors said Saturday the unrest that began at the start of the year with peaceful protests over energy price hikes had left 225 people dead, including 19 law enforcement and military personnel. Timur Kulibayev, 55, confirmed his resignation from the Atameken business lobby in a statement posted on the group's website in the latest sign that the former first family has lost out in a tussle at the top. "From today, I decided to resign as the elected Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs 'Atameken'," Kulibayev said in the statement.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Violent unrest in Kazakhstan has left 225 people dead, authorities say

Authorities on Sunday revised the death toll from bloody protests that erupted in early January in Kazakhstan to 225.Serik Shalabayev, the head of the criminal prosecution at the prosecutor’s office said “the bodies of 225 people were delivered to morgues, of which 19 were law enforcement officers and military personnel.”He added that others were “armed bandits who participated in terrorist attacks. Unfortunately, civilians have also become victims of acts of terrorism.”The mass protests erupted in early January and the government said some 50,000 people joined the uprising. On 5 January, crowds torched several government buildings, banks and shops in major...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty But something changed over the course of a week.Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.Clashes with police soon broke out, and...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Treason#Detains#Protest#Reuters#Asian#Islamist
AFP

Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unrest

Violent unrest in Kazakhstan that began with peaceful protests in early January over energy prices has left 225 people dead, authorities said Saturday, in a dramatic increase on previous tolls. Authorities in Kazakhstan have blamed the violence on bandits and international "terrorists" that they said hijacked the protests that saw the epicentre of unrest move from the west to the country's largest city Almaty.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Russian troops return from Kazakhstan

Russia’s defense ministry says the troops that were deployed to Kazakhstan as violent demonstrations shook the country have returned home. The troops were part of a force sent as peacekeepers by the Collective Treaty Security Organization, a Russia-led alliance of six former Soviet states. The CSTO approved the force of more than 2,000 on Jan. 5 at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev The demonstrations started on Jan. 2 to protest a sharp rise in fuel prices. They quickly spread nationwide and descended into violence within several days. Protesters stormed government buildings and set them ablaze, and dozens of people were killed in clashes with the country’s security forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that all of its planes carrying troops had returned. It was not clear whether troops from other CSTO countries remain in Kazakhstan.
MILITARY
The Independent

Trial against philanthropist and dozens resumes in Turkey

The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure Osman Kavala resumed Monday — the 1539th day of his pre-trial detention — without his participation.The hearing is taking place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavala’s rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so, most recently in a court proceeding in late December.Philanthropist Kavala, who is in Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul said in October he would no longer attend the trial via...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Aafia Siddiqui: Pakistani prisoner at centre of Texas siege

Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani prisoner in the United States whose release was reportedly demanded by a Texas hostage-taker this weekend, is serving an 86-year sentence for the attempted murder of American soldiers. Four people were freed unharmed on Sunday following a more than 10-hour standoff at a synagogue in the US state. Their suspected captor was killed. Media, quoting a US official briefed on the matter, reported that the man was calling for the release of 49-year-old Siddiqui. Her lawyer said in a statement to CNN that she had "absolutely no involvement" in the hostage situation, and condemned the man's actions.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Sudan doctors rally against attacks

Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. Carrying pictures of colleagues they say have been killed in the turmoil that has gripped Sudan over the past months, the doctors rallied dressed in their white uniforms, an AFP correspondent said. "During every protest they (security forces) fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," Houda Ahmad, a doctor who took part in the rally, told AFP. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she said.
PROTESTS
AFP

Pakistani police officer, two militants killed in Islamabad clash

A police officer has been killed and two others injured in a rare shootout in Pakistan's capital, officials said Tuesday. The Monday night gun battle started when two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police checkpoint in Islamabad. "A policeman was martyred while two others were wounded," the police said in a statement, adding both attackers were killed. Pakistan's interior minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident, a rare security breach in the heavily guarded capital, which is home to dozens of embassies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Taliban stage show of strength with parade after protests

Taliban fighters paraded through a northwest Afghan city in a show of strength at the weekend, days after reinforcements were sent to quell unrest over the detention of a popular commander. Protests erupted last week in Maymana, capital of Faryab province, after an Uzbek Taliban commander was detained for alleged links to a kidnapping plot. The unrest sparked fears of tensions between Uzbek and Pashtun civilians and Taliban fighters, with unconfirmed reports that members of both ethnic groups had been killed in isolated clashes. "We deployed hundreds of forces from neighbouring provinces and the situation is under control now," Latifullah Hakimi, a senior defence ministry official, told AFP at the weekend.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Texas: Synagogue suspect dead as governor says all hostages out and safe

The gunman who had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison, is dead. Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and several hours later all hostages were out alive and safe, Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted. According to reports, the gunman was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an alleged terrorist from Pakistan serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. He...
RELIGION
AFP

Ukraine prosecutors seek $35 million bail for returned ex-leader

Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Prosecutors have accused Poroshenko of working on the scheme with pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, a friend of Putin's who is also facing treason and terrorism charges. 
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
WGN News

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-leader Poroshenko returns to Ukraine to appear in court

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday returned to Ukraine to face court on treason charges he believes are politically motivated. At the Kyiv airport, where he arrived on a flight from Warsaw on Monday morning, Poroshenko was greeted by several thousand cheering supporters. Some carried banners reading “We need democracy,” and “Stop repressions.”From the airport, Poroshenko is expected to head straight to court, which will rule on whether to remand him in custody pending investigation and trial. A prosecutor has alleged that Poroshenko, owner of the Roshen confectionery empire and one of Ukraine’s richest businessmen, was involved in...
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
The Independent

Hindu monk jailed after calling for 'genocide' of Muslims

Indian authorities have charged a Hindu monk with inciting religious violence after he called for the “genocide” of India's Muslims at a meeting of right-wing supporters, police said Monday.Senior police officer Swatantra Kumar said Yati Narsinghanand Giri, an outspoken supporter of far-right nationalists who also heads a Hindu monastery, was initially arrested on Saturday on allegations that he made derogatory remarks against women. He appeared the following day in a court in the town of Haridwar where he was sent into 14 days of custody for hate speech against Muslims and calling for violence against them.Kumar said the...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy