Girls basketball: How Northwestern Lehigh pulled away from Bangor on Monday night

Nothwestern Lehigh's Paige Sevrain, right, looks to score against Moravian Academy's Maya Ettle during a game in 2020. Sevrain had 22 points in Monday's win over Bangor. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

The red-hot Bangor High School girls basketball team took a seven-game winning streak into Monday night’s match-up between another Colonial League contender, Northwestern Lehigh.

After an even first half, the Northwestern Lehigh duo of Paige Sevrain, a 6-foot junior forward, and freshman guard Cara Thomas, took over.

Sevrain and Thomas combined for 23 of their team’s first 25 points after intermission on a combined 9-for-10 shooting from the field to lift the Tigers, the defending league champions, to a 64-44 victory at Bangor’s Bill Pensyl Gymnasium.

Sevrain finished with 22 points, one off from her career-high, on 10-for-17 shooting from the field and 13 rebounds with 10 of those boards coming on the offensive end. Thomas also scored 22 points, which is a season high, while making 7-of-11 shots from the field and 6-of-7 free throws. She also collected four steals.

“We all are working as hard as we can,” said Sevrain, who follows in the footsteps of two older sisters who wore the Tigers’ black and gold. “We want to get back to the championship game.”

“We executed very well in the second half,” said Tigers 19-year coach Chris Deutsch, whose 309 victories are the most ever in the 47-year old history of the Colonial League. “We’ve watched Bangor on tape four times and thought we were really going to be in a battle tonight.”

And they were. Until the second half started.

Thomas, along with fellow ninth-grader guard Brook Balliet, played huge roles in the final 16 minutes. Thomas scored 18 of her points and the 5-foot-4 Balliet collected all five of her rebounds and five of her eight points after the break for Northwestern Lehigh (8-3 overall, 7-1 league).

“Honestly I didn’t know how things were going to work out this season,” said Thomas, who also has an older sister [Erika] and brother [Devin] who played for the Tigers basketball teams. “I was watching my sister and brother since I was a little. I’ve been on a basketball court since I was a baby. I know what I’m doing but it’s a little intense trying to fit in right away. I’m just happy to be part of the team.”

“We got contributions from multiple players tonight,” Deutsch said. “Our starting backcourt are both freshmen. And Sevrain’s only a junior. People think she’s been here for 12 years. Her family has been here for 12 years because of her sisters so it’s not just her if anybody is wondering.”

Bangor (7-2, 7-2) senior forward McCormick Karner, who gave up four inches to Sevrain, battled on even terms with the Tigers’ big girl in the first half while either guarding her or being guarded by her in man defense. Karner finished with 24 points, two games after scoring a career-high 29, with 10 rebounds and three steals.

“She’s a tough kid,” said Bangor interim head coach Ed Ziegenfuss of Karner. “I call her ‘The Boss’.’ She’s our team captain. She takes charge of the locker room, she takes charge of the bus and some days she takes charge of practice. We know we can rely on her for points inside and she’s really given us a lift in recent games.”

Bangor scored the first five points of the game in a see-saw first half with plenty of offensive runs by both teams. The Tigers took a 16-10 lead after back-to-back post-up baskets by Sevrain, who got fouled both times.

Bangor scored the next eight points, six by Karner, before senior guard Kaylee Holland hit a foul-line jumper, from Karner, to give the Slaters an 18-16 lead. Junior Nina Miller hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 21-18 lead before Holland tied the score at 23-23 with a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left in the half. Slaters freshman Avery Nelson made a rebound basket at the buzzer to tie the score at 25-25.

Bangor entered the game beating league opponents by an average of over 17 points a game in its seven victories.

“We’re never satisfied,” Ziegenfuss said. “We’ll get back in the gym tomorrow and be ready to go. We’re happy with where we stand. We know where we fit in in the Colonial League. We know what our ultimate goal is so we’ll just keep working hard to get there. “

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .