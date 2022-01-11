ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Commentary: Is the honeymoon over for Seattle Kraken?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one expected to raise a Stanley Cup in the Kraken’s first...

the-rink.com

Kraken Anchor Points — Seattle claims Karson Kuhlman off waivers

The Seattle Kraken announced that they have claimed forward Karson Kuhlman off waivers from the Boston Bruins, today. Kuhlman is 5’10”, 190 lbs, 26 years old, and a native of Esko, MN. He was signed by the Bruins as a college free agent out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth on April 10, 2018. He played at Minnesota for four years where he was an assistant captain in 2015-16 and 2016-17, and he was team captain in 2017-18. He accrued 80 points (39 goals, 41 assists) in 166 games with the Bulldogs.
NHL
Olympian

‘Something’s got to change’ Seattle Kraken drop ninth straight game with 3-1 loss to Kings

The Seattle Kraken’s new pregame presentation captivated the crowd for almost 5 minutes on Saturday night. Water was projected on the ice, waves splashing ominously as a fake radio call announced a Kraken sighting in the Puget Sound. Curtains were pulled over the Climate Pledge Arena windows to allow video of an underwater scene. A Kraken appeared, one red eye appearing to survey the ice below. Then the arena went dark, and a giant tentacle descended from the rafters.
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault lead Kings past Seattle Kraken 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) – Adrian Kempe scored his 17th goal of the season early in the first period, Phillip Danault scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 Saturday night for their fourth straight win. L.A. Kings 3, Seattle Kraken 1: Box Score. Los Angeles won...
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Three things to watch in LA Kings vs Seattle Kraken on Saturday

LAK: 16.8% (25th) LAK: Anze Kopitar – 11 goals, 22 assists, 33 points. SEA: Jordan Eberle – 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points. 1. LA Kings first Krak at the newest expansion team. Following Seattle’s expansion draft over the summer, most projected the NHL’s newest expansion team to...
NHL
KOMO News

Starting Goalie One Day, In COVID-Protocol The Next- Seattle Kraken Loses Netminder

On Saturday night, Seattle Kraken goalie Chris Driedger was completing his second straight solid start in a losing effort. It may have only been 19 saves but for just like he did Thursday night against St. Louis, Driedger made some fantastic stops and allowed just two goals (a third came on an empty net against the L.A. Kings on Saturday)
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
FOX 21 Online

Former UMD Captain Karson Kuhlman Claimed By Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE, Wash. – Former UMD men’s hockey captain Karson Kuhlman has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Kraken. This past weekend, the Esko native was waived by the Boston Bruins after spending the first five seasons of his pro career with the organization. This season, Kuhlman has one goal and an assist in 19 games. He will join fellow UMD alum Carson Soucy, who also skates for the Kraken.
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Chicago 3-2 in SO

SEATTLE (AP) — After a month of increasing frustration, it seemed fitting that Joonas Donskoi, who had yet to score all season, was the one to finally snap the Seattle Kraken’s losing streak. Seattle Kraken 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (SO): Box score. Ryan Donato scored the tying goal...
NHL
Tacoma News Tribune

Seattle Kraken end losing streak with shootout victory over Blackhawks

The losing streak didn’t go easily. The Kraken entered Monday’s game having lost nine straight games, including 12 of their last 13. They left with a 3-2 shoot-out victory over the Chicago Blackhawks — the first overtime and shootout victory in franchise history. It was a game...
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Lefko: The strange bond uniting the Seattle Kraken — Nickelback

The Seattle Kraken had been mired in a nine-game losing streak until their exciting shootout win in Monday’s matinee against Chicago, and at this point there isn’t much more to say about their wins and losses. However, the Kraken’s All-Star representative, Jordan Eberle, shared something very revealing when...
