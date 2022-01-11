Commentary: Is the honeymoon over for Seattle Kraken?

The Seattle Kraken announced that they have claimed forward Karson Kuhlman off waivers from the Boston Bruins, today. Kuhlman is 5’10”, 190 lbs, 26 years old, and a native of Esko, MN. He was signed by the Bruins as a college free agent out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth on April 10, 2018. He played at Minnesota for four years where he was an assistant captain in 2015-16 and 2016-17, and he was team captain in 2017-18. He accrued 80 points (39 goals, 41 assists) in 166 games with the Bulldogs.
