BATGIRL: More Set Photos Tease A Possible Appearance From Jurnee Smollett's Black Canary

Production is currently underway on the long-awaited Batgirl movie, and there's definitely a lot of anticipation around its role in the ever-evolving DC Films world. Late last year, it was confirmed that Michael Keaton's Batman would be making an appearance in the film, alongside Leslie Grace's new take on Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. As filming on Batgirl continues in Glasgow, we're beginning to get a small indication of what the world in the film will look like — including an interesting tie to DC's Boy Wonder. A set photo from Batgirl, which you can check out below, shows a mural of both Batman and Robin being put up for the film. The artistic rendering of Robin doesn't showcase a specific actor, and has a yellow mask on the bottom half of his face.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO