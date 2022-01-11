ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BATGIRL: More Set Photos Tease A Possible Appearance From Jurnee Smollett's Black Canary

Cover picture for the articleThe HBO Max Batgirl movie has been filming in Glasgow, Scotland for a couple of months at this stage, but photos from the set are only just starting to surface. We got a first look at star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon earlier today, and that was followed by a mural...

411mania.com

Batgirl Set Photo Teases Other Batfamily Characters

DC is nearing production on Batgirl and new set photos are revealing hints at some other members of the Batfamily. The film is starting filming soon in Glasgow, and the new set photos feature references to Batman, Robin, and Black Canary as you can see below. The film, which is...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATGIRL: First Official Look At Leslie Grace In Full Costume Revealed!

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has taken to Instagram to share a first official look at Barbara Gordon fully suited-up as Gotham's other Caped Crusader!. Photos from the Glasgow, Scotland set of the HBO Max movie have been finding their way online all week, and it looks like Warner Bros. decided to get the jump on the leaked snaps by giving Grace the go-ahead to share this image. This probably means that more unofficial snaps are on the way, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.
UPI News

Leslie Grace shares first photo of her in 'Batgirl' suit

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Leslie Grace shared on Instagram the first photo of her dressed as the titular superheroine from the upcoming HBO Max movie, Batgirl. The comic-book adaptation is expected to debut on the streaming service in 2023. Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser are set to co-star. "I use...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Responds To Joss Whedon's "Lies And Buffoonery"

Following a long list of accusations of abusive and unprofessional behaviour levelled at him from several actors and writers he'd worked with on the likes of Justice League, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Firefly, director Joss Whedon finally responded to allegations made against him during an interview with NY Magazine.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATGIRL Set Photos Seemingly Confirm That Robin Is A Part Of The DCEU

Earlier today, photos from the Glasgow set of Batgirl gave us a first look at star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, and some intriguing new snaps have now been shared online. These photos show a mural featuring Batman and Robin, seemingly confirming that The Boy Wonder is indeed part of the DCEU. We know that an incarnation of the character existed in the "SnyderVerse" before being killed by The Joker, but this is almost certainly supposed to be a different version of the Dark Knight's young sidekick.
cbr.com

Batgirl Set Photos Reveal Leslie Grace/Barbara Gordon's New Red Hair

New set photos from Batgirl show star Leslie Grace with red hair. Posted to Twitter by @BatgirlFilm, a series of four photos from production on Batgirl show Grace on set. The images show her with red hair and tease what she'll look like playing Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. These photos of Grace...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATGIRL Adds Three New Cast Members - Could Ethan Kai Be Playing Dick Grayson?

Batgirl is currently shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, and several photos from the set have found their way online over the past few days. Most were fairly unrevealing, but we did get a look at a mural featuring Batman and Robin, which could suggest that a version of the Boy Wonder will soon make his DCEU debut.
27 Original Songs from Superhero Movies - Some Will Rock You, Others Won't

One of the most overlooked aspects of superhero films is that, like many movies, they often feature original songs, and these can often be great, not only as songs themselves, but as representations of the characters and story of the film. With that in mind, here’s a list of 25 such songs!
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: The Rock Shares Set Photos From Upcoming “Black Adam” Film

As seen in the photos below, The Rock is spending lengthy spans of time inside a high tech visual effects machine called “the egg” for his upcoming film, Black Adam. In the caption Rocky accompanies with the pictures, he notes how he “can only move his eyes, head & shoulders, focusing on marks no bigger than a quarter.”
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Hides Her Bat-Costume in New Set Photos

Filming is currently underway on DC's Batgirl movie, which will finally bring Barbara Gordon / Batgirl to life in the current DC Films universe. In the Heights breakout star Leslie Grace was cast in the film's main role last year, and there's been anticipation from fans to see her version of Barbara Gordon realized in live-action. While we have yet to get an official look at Grace's version of the character, a new series of photos from the film's Glasgow shoot show her wearing a hooded jacket, trying to hide some sort of costume.
ComicBook

New Batgirl Set Photo Teases Surprising Robin Connection

Production is currently underway on the long-awaited Batgirl movie, and there's definitely a lot of anticipation around its role in the ever-evolving DC Films world. Late last year, it was confirmed that Michael Keaton's Batman would be making an appearance in the film, alongside Leslie Grace's new take on Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. As filming on Batgirl continues in Glasgow, we're beginning to get a small indication of what the world in the film will look like — including an interesting tie to DC's Boy Wonder. A set photo from Batgirl, which you can check out below, shows a mural of both Batman and Robin being put up for the film. The artistic rendering of Robin doesn't showcase a specific actor, and has a yellow mask on the bottom half of his face.
