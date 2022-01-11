ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Shallow Depth of Field for Portraits

By Wayne Rasku
picturecorrect.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all seen stunning portrait photos that have a blurred background while the subject of the photo is perfectly focused. When done correctly, these photos can be very dramatic. However, it might seem hard to accomplish, especially if you’re not familiar with the proper techniques. A faster prime lens (with greater...

www.picturecorrect.com

Comments / 0

Related
picturecorrect.com

Photographing Lightning Over a City

Cityscapes are great. The complexity of a cityscape is a representation of how far our civilization has come. But no matter how advanced we think of ourselves, mother nature never fails to amaze us. As photographers if you are able to capture the complexity of cityscapes in conjunction with the superiority of nature, then that’ll make for an awesome photo. What better way to do so than taking cityscapes during a lightning storm. Stay safe though, going outside in lightning is NEVER recommended – try to photograph from the safety of an apartment window or shelter.
PHOTOGRAPHY
picturecorrect.com

In-Camera Photography Tricks & Techniques

The great thing about digital photography is that you have wide room for creativity once you’re in Photoshop. You can create any kind of effect by playing around with your shots in any way you choose. But what are some in-camera techniques for cutting edge, creative shots? Let’s look at some of the techniques you can play with to get the best professional and artistic shots. It’s fun, and your only limit is how far your imagination can go.
PHOTOGRAPHY
picturecorrect.com

4 Basic Steps to Take a Star Photograph

Knowing how to take a good picture of the stars is not as complicated as it may seem. Now, there are things that would obviously make it easier to take the pictures, for instance having a telephoto or zoom lens would be very beneficial. But in the following steps you will learn the basics for photographing the night sky.
ASTRONOMY
Fstoppers

A Quick Guide to Creating Portraits

It is common to see family members using their phones to take photographs at family events. Often these images aren’t memorable because of poor composition and bad lighting. Here’s an easy lighting setup you can use to create professional-quality photographs. Our goal will be to produce portraits where...
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fstoppers

Portrait in White

Just added one of my favourite potraits from 2021. The project combines references to the Elizabethan era with 17th-century Dutch aesthetics. while the colour palette and the prominent positioning of the pearls signify purity, perfection, and incorruptibility. Curious to know what you think.
PHOTOGRAPHY
inregister.com

The dynamic portraits of artist Morgan Gray

The virtual gallery of artist Morgan Gray reveals a dynamic showcase of immediately recognizable portraits, from one-name megastars like Beyoncé, Twiggy and Cher to art world icons Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh and music legends Jimi Hendrix and Whitney Houston. Yet it’s been a restless exploration of the...
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The Mind-Bending Portraits of Chie Fueki

Chie Fueki belongs to a very small group of artists whose work is informed by three radically different cultures: Japan, Brazil, and the United States. This is because she was born in Yokohama, Japan, was raised in São Paulo, Brazil, and immigrated to the US, where she earned her BFA at the Ringling College of Art & Design in Sarasota, Florida, and her MFA at Yale University. Without knowing much else about her, it seems to me that she has lived in four distinct locales and is able to speak three languages. The reason I mention Fueki’s background is because, since her solo first exhibition in 2002, she has been quietly creating a singular body of mind-bending work that has never fit into the New York art world, which is governed by a whole host of unspoken conventions, such as the legacy of minimalism and the distrust of craft and ornament.
SARASOTA, FL
Fstoppers

Unintended portrait

I had borrowed a friend's car for a conceptual shoot and took a couple quick pics to test for lighting/exposure prior to setting up the shoot itself. Actually rather like the way this came out.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portrait Photography#Depth Of Field#Dslr Cameras#Portraits
The New Yorker

An Undersung Master Portrait Photographer

When Judith Joy Ross was asked what she hoped to achieve with her photographs of people, she said simply, “To know something about somebody.” It’s an uncommonly modest goal, but one that helps to explain the quiet, probing power of her work. The portraits that Ross has been making and exhibiting since the nineteen-eighties, nearly all of men, women, and children whom she’s encountering for the first time out in the world, are the result of looking closely and deeply, as if each moment that she captures matters. Ross’s attention is unwavering, and when her subjects return it there’s a flash of recognition between them. Her work isn’t merely a record of everyday life. It’s about the longing to connect and the pleasure of being truly seen.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

A Look at Portraits Shot at Every Aperture

There is a bit of an obsession with shooting portraits at extremely wide apertures nowadays, and certainly, that is a popular look for a reason. Nonetheless, always shooting at f/1.4 to blow the background to smithereens can become a bit of a crutch and end up making your work a bit one-dimensional. This awesome video will show you portraits shot at everything from f/1.4 to f/16 to show you the strengths and drawbacks of each aperture.
PHOTOGRAPHY
picturecorrect.com

New: Flat Lay Photography Guide

This new 280-page eBook is designed to cover everything needed for capturing professional flat lay photography. Techniques include balance, levitation, steam, fire, splashes, typography, and more. All you need is your camera, a tripod, and a kitchen table – no complicated lighting or equipment. It is currently 80% off today for the first 500 customers if you want to check it out. Launch sale found here: Flat Lay Photo eBook & Cheat Sheets at 80% Off.
PHOTOGRAPHY
PremiumBeat.com

Depth Scanner for After Effects: Create Depth Maps on Video Instantly

In this video tutorial, we’ll learn how to create depth passes on footage using the After Effects plugin Depth Scanner. You may be familiar with using depth passes from 3D programs. But, wouldn’t it be awesome if we could instantly create depth passes from any video clip or image?
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
picturecorrect.com

Deciding Between Color and Black & White

How do you decide if the image you’re taking should be in color or black and white? For a black and white image to be effective, you must shoot it with intent. Simply stripping an image of color won’t cut it. Photographer Sean Tucker talks about this in a recent video, and shares how he chooses whether an image should be in color or black and white:
PHOTOGRAPHY
picturecorrect.com

Photographer Shares Mindset Tips for Advancing a Career

Success does not come easily to everyone. Some quickly climb the ladder, while many cannot make it even after years of struggle. But when you’re struggling or even failing at something, it may not be that you’re bad at it. In fact, it could be the result of your attitude. In today’s inspirational video, photographer Evan Ranft shares his experiences when things were not working well for him as a pro photographer.
PHOTOGRAPHY
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Rocket Launch Lagoon

Being able to send living beings and even robots to space is one of the greatest achievements of humankind. SpaceX’s reusable rockets have further pushed the limits of our technological achievements to another level. While the technologies and advancements are brilliant in themselves, the launch events are equally beautiful. Have a look at the following image captured by photographer Jordan Siroke:
The Independent

6 best outdoor security cameras: Weatherproof devices for the ultimate peace of mind

Outdoor security cameras can be a good addition to any property. Not only does their installation mean you can find out more about what happens around your home, but they also act as a worthwhile deterrent for any would-be criminals attempting to gain access.Similarly, should the worst happen, you can be sure that with the quality of today’s cameras, it’s easy to gather a range of imagery and data that can help with any insurance, criminal or claims process.There are, however, some distinct differences between security setups designed for outdoor and interior use. Firstly, outdoor cameras tend to be bigger,...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Thunderbolt 4 docks in 2022: Expand your laptop

Mobile devices and laptops are converging. Smartphones and tablets are getting increasingly functional, while laptops get slimmer and more portable. The result? While you once may have had all kinds of ports along the sides of your laptop, these days you may find that you only have a few — and they’re likely all the same. That’s where finding the best Thunderbolt 4 dock can really help. Of course, it’s not all bad. Thunderbolt 4 ports are probably the more functional ports you can get right now. They can connect to displays, external storage, accessories, and more. For many of those...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

12 best compact cameras for the perfect shot every time

Camera technology has come a long way in recent years, especially in the compact market.Although smartphones initially captured large numbers of traditional small camera users, improvements in sensor and image processing capabilities, have made these small packages more and more attractive to buyers.Plus, with the rise in popularity of lifestyle blogging, vlogging and travel photography, spending good money on a compact camera is now well worth it.By tradition and definition, these devices don’t have interchangeable lenses, which not only makes them smaller but means there’s a lot less to think about for the casual user. And unlike DSLR’s, which have...
ELECTRONICS
sparklecat.com

Car Portraits

When I am on outings, my human usually takes photos of me in the car. On my pet shop visit the other day, so many of them came out really nice that I wanted to share them! Some of the differences are subtle, but they are all special in their own way. I hope you enjoy them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
flowermag.com

A Portrait of Tradition

Kate Hulin of Charlotte, North Carolina, always admired portraits of children when visiting others’ homes. Even in her husband’s family, there were large childhood portraits of him and his siblings drawn by a talented relative. “As my own three children were growing up, there were neither the funds nor the thought to do the same,” she says. “But by the time my first grandchild came along, I knew that I wanted to capture something of my grandchildren’s early years.”
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy