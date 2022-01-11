ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Soybeans tick up, gains curbed by improved S.American weather outlook

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged higher on Tuesday, although gains were limited by forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America. Corn gained ground, while wheat eased as traders squared positions ahead of key supply-demand and stocks reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Brazil soy farmers harvest 1.7% of area as rains affect work

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's harvesting of the 2022 soybean crop reached 1.7% of the estimated area amid delays in the center and north of the country caused by rainfall, according to agribusiness consultancy Patria Agronegocios on Monday. Still, the pace of harvesting is ahead of last year...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ozone harms East Asian crops, costing $63 bln a year, scientists say

* Wheat, rice and maize yields hit by ozone build-up Jan 17 (Reuters) - Fossil fuel emissions aren’t just driving climate change and worsening air quality, they’re also hurting crop yields enough to cause some $63 billion in annual losses in East Asia, scientists say. With high levels...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

China 2021 aluminium imports rise to annual record high

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's aluminium imports in December eased from the previous month, snapping three monthly gains, although imported volumes were strong enough to solidify 2021's position as a record year of shipments. China, the world's biggest aluminium producer and consumer, imported 3.2 million tonnes of unwrought aluminium...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Algeria hikes purchase price of wheat and barley from farmers

CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Algeria will raise the purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers to encourage production and achieve food security, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday. The price for durum will increase to 6,000 dinars ($43.08) per quintal (100 kg) from 4,500 dinars,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's 2021 pork output jumps 28.8% on year - stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's pork output jumped 28.8% to 52.96 million tonnes in 2021, official data showed on Monday, recovering most of the production lost during a devastating outbreak of African swine fever two years before. Annual output was just below the 53.4 million tonnes produced in 2017,...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Key indicators in the growing value of American farmland

David Muth of Alternative Equity Advisors recently spoke at the 2022 Land Investment Expo about the asset classes in farmland investments and the farm market. He points to inflation, population, and digitization as key indications of growing land value. Muth started by looking at the 2021 National Land Report. In...
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

USDA: Corn and soybean production up in 2021

Increased acreage and higher yields for corn and soybeans led to record high soybean production and near-record high corn production, according to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary released this week by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). U.S. corn growers produced 15.1 billion bushels, up 7% from 2020...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Up, Soybeans Down

Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents higher, beans are 4 to 5 cents lower and wheat is 2 to 7 cents lower. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents higher at midday Friday with firmer spread trade as we continue to hold nearby support levels with the recent sideways action. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand with production expected to slide further as demand looks to remain soft into next week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans steady as South America rain chances assessed

* Rain forecast in parts of Brazil, Argentina curb soy, corn prices * Wheat stays weak as southern hemisphere supplies weigh (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, steadying after touching a 10-day low as the market weighed prospects for rain relief in dry South American growing belts. Corn inched up after also touching a 10-day low as traders assessed to what extent expected showers could benefit parched crops in southern Brazil and Argentina. Chicago wheat ease further, pressured by a three-month low for Paris futures, as large wheat crops in South America and Australia increased competition in export markets. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $13.78 a bushel by 1300 GMT. It earlier fell to a 10-day low at $13.63-3/4 before steadying. "We were looking at a bigger drop in South American soybean production but with the recent weather outlook it might not be as bad as expected earlier," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. Weather forecasts show parched areas of Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy and No. 2 producer of corn, may receive significant rainfall from late this week. However, analysts are cautious about the benefit of any rain in Argentina after a heatwave exacerbated dryness linked to the La Nina climate pattern. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a crop report on Wednesday reduced its soybean and corn production forecasts for Brazil and Argentina, although by less than some private analysts. CBOT corn was up 0.4% at $5.89-3/4 a bushel. It earlier equalled Thursday's 10-day low of $5.85-1/4 before steadying. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $7.44, near an earlier one-week low, while March wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 0.6% at 264.25 euros ($307.20) a tonne after earlier hitting a new three-month low. The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, partly driven by an improved outlook in Australia. Talk that Algeria would again overlook French supplies in its latest wheat import tender weighed on the European market. Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC made an initial purchase of wheat in the tender on Friday that was expected to be sourced from South America and the Black Sea region, traders said in early assessments. Prices at 1300 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 744.00 -2.75 -0.37 770.75 -3.47 CBOT corn 589.75 2.25 0.38 593.25 -0.59 CBOT soy 1378.00 0.75 0.05 1339.25 2.89 Paris wheat 264.25 -1.50 -0.56 278.50 -5.12 Paris maize 237.75 -1.25 -0.52 226.00 5.20 Paris rape 747.50 7.25 0.98 754.00 -0.86 WTI crude oil 82.50 0.38 0.46 75.21 9.69 Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 0.68 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures ease on outlook for rain to aid South America crops

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slumped on Friday to their lowest price in more than a week under continued pressure from forecasts for rain in dry South American growing areas, analysts said. Soybean futures have retreated about 3% since reaching July highs a week...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Quietly Sneaks Higher, Wheat, Soybeans Fall

March corn started a little lower Friday, but by the end of the day closed up 8 3/4 cents — one of only two grain-related contracts to post a higher close for the day. Soybeans, meal and all three wheats saw another day of lower prices with rain in the forecast for southern South America.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 1-2 cents, soy even to up 2 cents, wheat down 4-5 cents,

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. Notice: Markets will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Markets will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. WHEAT - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat fell overnight, poised for a third session lower as stronger global production assessments ease supply concerns, though dryness across the U.S. Plains region limits losses. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract found technical resistance at its 100-day moving average overnight. * For the week, the contract is aimed at a 2% drop, its third consecutive week lower. * Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started purchasing milling wheat expected to be sourced from South America and the Black Sea region in an international tender, European traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 4-1/4 cents at $7.42-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 8-1/4 cents lower at $7.51-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat lost 10-1/4 cents to $8.85-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures traded just above even overnight as traders weighed forecasts for rain in parts of Argentina that could rejuvenate beleaguered crops in the region. * The most-active corn contract held near its 50-day moving average overnight. * For the week, the contract is poised for a 2.9% loss, its first of the new year. * Anticipated rainfall across parts of Argentina in the coming week should aid developing corn crops in the region, though forecasters say more is needed. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.89-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Even to up 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans traded near even overnight after the week's second big sell-off the day prior, pressured by forecasts for rain across parts of South America that could bolster parched crops in the region. * For the week, the most-active soybean contract is poised to fall 2.25%, its biggest weekly decline since the week ended Nov. 5, 2021. * China's soybean imports in 2021 fell to 96.52 million tonnes, down 3.8% from 100.33 million tonnes in 2020, the first annual drop since 2018, customs data showed, depressed by weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. * Brazil is poised to reap just above 134 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 7% below the previous November forecast by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, as a drought may cause the country's average yields to reach a six-year low. * March soybeans last traded 1-3/4 cents higher at $13.79 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rebound, though U.S. slaughtering remains weak

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures bounced back on Friday, though analysts said U.S. staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 infections continued to limit meat production. Most actively traded February lean hogs touched a one-week high and ended 3.050 cents stronger at 80.900 cents a pound....
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan. 19-25

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Jan. 19-25, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 19-25 - tax 97.5 79.0 46.1 - indicative price 339.3 297.9 250.9 Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybean, wheat export sales up on week

The USDA says export sales for several commodities improved during the week ending January 6th. Corn, soybean, soybean meal, and wheat sales all showed solid week to week increases, but were still slower than average, as relatively high prices and hefty competition from other exporters limited demand. Soybean oil notched a marketing year low for the second consecutive week. Beef sales failed to break 10,000 tons, while pork was just short of 20,000 tons. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out February 9th.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China 2021 soybean imports slip 3.8% vs 2020 - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, the first annual drop since 2018, customs data showed on Friday, on weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed in...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Argentina grains exchange trims soybean planting area on dry weather

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange trimmed its forecast for the country's 2021/22 soybean planting area by 100,000 hectares to a total 16.4 million hectares due to dry weather, which it said would lead it to cut its production forecast. "This adjustment to the (planting)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China 2021 soybean imports at 96.52 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, customs data showed on Friday, on weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed in the 12 months of 2021, down 3.8% from 100.33 million tonnes in 2020, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, as falling hog margins and increased wheat feeding curbed demand.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

'The sun is fierce': Argentina drought scorches corn and soy crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Carlos Boffini, an Argentine grains farmer from Colón in the north of Buenos Aires province, is praying for rain amid an extended drought and heat wave that has hammered the country's soy and corn harvest outlook. The major Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday...
AGRICULTURE

