Doudrop Earns Title Match Against Becky Lynch on WWE Raw (Clips)

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoudrop is the next challenger to Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship, earning a title match on this week’s WWE Raw. The main event of Monday’s episode saw Doudrop defeat Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a #1 contender’s match after Lynch interfered and prevented Belair from getting the pinfall. You can...

411mania.com

