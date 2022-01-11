ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

“Devastating loss”: Gaston County EMS Lieutenant dies from COVID complications

WBTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans gathered to watch SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia face off in the CFB Championship game. Comedy Zone owner speaks about passing...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 3

ttc
6d ago

Umm by the looks of her she may of had an underlying condition. Survival rate for healthy people according to the CDC is over 99%. I would be more scared of getting shot while visiting a CMS school than dying of Covid 🙄

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
Gaston County, NC
Coronavirus
Gaston County, NC
Health
County
Gaston County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Gaston County, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
Alabama State
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Osha#Lieutenant#Sec#Cfb Championship#The Supreme Court
CBS News

Djokovic, deported from Australia, heads home to Serbia as Australian Open begins

Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the world's top-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying him from Australia landed in Dubai early Monday and Djokovic was later seen on...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy