“Devastating loss”: Gaston County EMS Lieutenant dies from COVID complications
Fans gathered to watch SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia face off in the CFB Championship game. Comedy Zone owner speaks about passing...www.wbtv.com
Fans gathered to watch SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia face off in the CFB Championship game. Comedy Zone owner speaks about passing...www.wbtv.com
Umm by the looks of her she may of had an underlying condition. Survival rate for healthy people according to the CDC is over 99%. I would be more scared of getting shot while visiting a CMS school than dying of Covid 🙄
Comments / 3