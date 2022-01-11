COVID testing demand making it harder for East Texans to get tested

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the omicron variant spreads, East Texans are having trouble getting treatment. Some health providers are overwhelmed trying to keep up with the demand of COVID testing.

This problem is happening across East Texas. In the city of Kaufman, they had a clinic Monday expecting around 150 people. More than 100 people showed up at 7 in the morning when it was scheduled to start at 9.

“Little overwhelmed today,” says Steve Howie, Kaufman Emergency Management Coordinator.

Kaufman leaders only had three staff members at their COVID testing site. At one point helping 300 people in their area.

“They just couldn’t handle it, we did not have enough supplies to go through that many… We underestimated the number people that were going to be there,” says Howie.

They had no choice but to turn people away, sending them to local clinics and emergencies rooms.

“We wanted to make sure that we apologized to all of our citizens that this was not an intentional thing but sometimes you have to make hard decisions,” says Howie.

When people do go, they usually don’t get the expected response.

“If they come in looking for a test they’re probably going to leave not happy with us because it’s going to take a couple of hours,” says Starla Bickerstaff with Hospitality ER.

If your symptoms are only mild, health experts working in emergency rooms encourage people to get help in a place where they’ll be treated faster.

“We do have to bill as an emergency room, if our patients call us or reach out to through Facebook or Instagram we will definitely let them know that we will refer to a testing facility if that’s all they need,” says Bickerstaff.

The problem; clinics, emergency rooms, and testing sites are seeing so many people, each health organization is forced to send patients to other providers, which Leaves East Texans confused as they try to get tested.

“So the mask wearing, the social distancing, the hand washing will help keep you from not getting sick, not from missing work, not from being away from your family. So it’s important to follow those guidelines,” says Bickerstaff.

