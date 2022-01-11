ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman, TX

COVID testing demand making it harder for East Texans to get tested

By Frank Jefferson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1UAb_0diClxqc00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the omicron variant spreads, East Texans are having trouble getting treatment. Some health providers are overwhelmed trying to keep up with the demand of COVID testing.

VIDEO: Kilgore PD searching for man who stole headstone from funeral home

This problem is happening across East Texas. In the city of Kaufman, they had a clinic Monday expecting around 150 people. More than 100 people showed up at 7 in the morning when it was scheduled to start at 9.

“Little overwhelmed today,” says Steve Howie, Kaufman Emergency Management Coordinator.

Kaufman leaders only had three staff members at their COVID testing site. At one point helping 300 people in their area.

“They just couldn’t handle it, we did not have enough supplies to go through that many… We underestimated the number people that were going to be there,” says Howie.

They had no choice but to turn people away, sending them to local clinics and emergencies rooms.

“We wanted to make sure that we apologized to all of our citizens that this was not an intentional thing but sometimes you have to make hard decisions,” says Howie.

When people do go, they usually don’t get the expected response.

“If they come in looking for a test they’re probably going to leave not happy with us because it’s going to take a couple of hours,” says Starla Bickerstaff with Hospitality ER.

If your symptoms are only mild, health experts working in emergency rooms encourage people to get help in a place where they’ll be treated faster.

“We do have to bill as an emergency room, if our patients call us or reach out to through Facebook or Instagram we will definitely let them know that we will refer to a testing facility if that’s all they need,” says Bickerstaff.

LIST: East Texas schools closing due to COVID-19, illness

The problem; clinics, emergency rooms, and testing sites are seeing so many people, each health organization is forced to send patients to other providers, which Leaves East Texans confused as they try to get tested.

“So the mask wearing, the social distancing, the hand washing will help keep you from not getting sick, not from missing work, not from being away from your family. So it’s important to follow those guidelines,” says Bickerstaff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kaufman, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
City
Kaufman, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas total COVID-19 cases for 2020 released, East Texas hospitalization data updated as cases climb

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a final total of 1,620,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 182,983 probable cases to the CDC for 2020, they announced Friday. Statistics for the state and counties will be changed to reflect those totals. Officials said data cleanup is a common practice for public […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Covid#Weather#East Texans#Kilgore Pd
KETK / FOX51 News

JOB ALERT: LabCorp Employer Services in Hawkins needs screeners

Hawkins, TXLabCorp Employer ServicesScreeners (MA, CNA, RN, LPN, etc.) Needed for Events Duties – Conduct participant biometric screenings which include; fingerstick blood collection, blood pressure, BMI, and body fat analysis– Perform COVID-19 PCR testing, COVID-19 point of care antigen testing, and temperature checks– Ensure participant information and all screening results are accurately captured.– Provide excellent […]
HAWKINS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Boil water notice rescinded for city of Nacogdoches

(UPDATE) — The city of Nacogdoches has officially rescinded its boil water notice that was issued Sunday morning. Officials said that the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
KETK / FOX51 News

JOB ALERT: SFA in Nacogdoches needs an HR Benefits Representative

Nacogdoches, TXStephen F. Austin State UniversityBenefits Representative (Human Resources)Full-timeSalary: $35,000 – $41,500 Job Functions – Interprets and explains university policies and procedures related to benefits and retirement programs to faculty, staff, and departments.– Serves as the primary contact for faculty and staff benefits enrollment, changes, and terminations.– Counsels employees concerning university benefits programs.– Contacts and […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital coming to East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System announced that they will break ground on a state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar Texarkana hospital in early 2022. CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – West is set to open in 2023 as a fully-licensed hospital located at Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard. CHRISTUS Health System says the hospital’s convenient […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

3K+
Followers
881
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy