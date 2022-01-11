ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Prosecutors and defense disagree on Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing date

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTyGu_0diCluCR00
Prosecutors are seeking a spring sentencing date for convicted sex trafficker Maxwell, but her defense attorneys want to hold off until they know for certain whether she'll face another trial. AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking case are seeking a spring sentencing date – but defense attorneys for the convicted madam want to hold off until they know for certain whether she’ll face another trial.

The disagreement between the two sides was outlined in a Monday letter to Manhattan federal Judge Alison Nathan.

The note also included a surprise update from prosecutors, who said they are ready to dismiss two perjury charges against Maxwell if her retrial bid fails.

“In the event the defendant’s post-trial motions are denied, the Government is prepared to dismiss the severed perjury counts at the time of sentencing, in light of the victims’ significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again,” prosecutors wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTSVY_0diCluCR00
Maxwell was convicted of sex-trafficking and other charges for luring and grooming underage girls for her longtime companion, Jeffrey Epstein, for a decade.

A perjury trial against Maxwell seemed to be on the horizon — as last week the judge asked prosecutors and the defense to submit a proposed schedule for the case.

Maxwell faces two counts for allegedly lying under oath in a sworn deposition she gave in 2016 in a defamation case brought against her by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in the Southern District of New York.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted late last month of sex-trafficking and other charges for luring and grooming underage girls for her longtime companion, Jeffrey Epstein, to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9CNY_0diCluCR00
Maxwell could face up to 65 years upon sentencing.

However, the disgraced socialite’s conviction was thrown into chaos last week after a juror revealed to several media outlets that he is a childhood sex abuse survivor.

The juror claimed he wasn’t asked about his sexual abuse history during the jury selection process. But prospective jurors were in fact asked multiple questions about their past experiences with sexual abuse and were warned their responses could be factored into determining their ability to be impartial.

The juror who spoke to Reuters, identified by his first and middle names, Scotty David, said he “flew through” the questionnaire, but was sure that he answered the question truthfully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YK7qz_0diCluCR00
Scotty David a member of the jury who found ‘predator’ Ghislane Maxwell guilty says his own childhood abuse helped reach a verdict.

The revelations prompted Maxwell’s attorneys to call for a new trial and prosecutors to request a probe into the jury.

Prosecutors asked for Maxwell to be sentenced in three to four months, but the defense opposed setting a timetable, arguing there’s a “compelling basis” to overturn her conviction.

Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison on her conviction.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS News

Details emerge about suspected gunman in Texas synagogue hostage standoff

More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff on Saturday. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed after the FBI breached Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, following an 11-hour standoff. The four people taken hostage all emerged unharmed. A law...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy