ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Facing understaffed hospitals, health officials across U.S. let COVID-infected staff stay on the job

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVxMJ_0diClsQz00

Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all.

The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that the omicron variant is causing.

California health authorities announced over the weekend that hospital staff members who test positive but are symptom-free can continue working. Some hospitals in Rhode Island and Arizona have likewise told employees they can stay on the job if they have no symptoms or just mild ones.

The highly contagious omicron variant has sent new cases of COVID-19 exploding to over 700,000 a day in the U.S. on average, obliterating the record set a year ago. The number of Americans in the hospital with the virus is running at about 110,000, just short of the peak of 124,000 last January.

Many hospitals are not only swamped with cases but severely shorthanded because of so many employees out with COVID-19.

At the same time, omicron appears to be causing milder illness than the delta variant.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that health care workers who have no symptoms can return to work after seven days with a negative test, but that the isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages.

France last week announced it is allowing health care workers with mild or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than isolate.

In the Phoenix area, Dignity Health, a major hospital operator, sent a memo to staff members saying those infected with the virus who feel well enough to work may request clearance from their managers to go back to caring for patients. Dignity Health hospitals in California have not yet implemented the new guidelines but said it may need to do so in the coming days and weeks.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure our employees can safely return to work while protecting our patients and staff from the transmissibility of COVID-19,” Dignity Health said in a statement.

In California, the Department of Public Health said the new policy was prompted by “critical staffing shortages.” It asked hospitals to make every attempt to fill openings by bringing in employees from outside staffing agencies.

Also, infected workers will be required to wear extra-protective N95 masks and should be assigned to treat other COVID-19-positive patients, the department said.

“We did not ask for this guidance, and we don’t have any information on whether hospitals will adopt this approach or not,” said Jan Emerson-Shea, a spokesperson for the California Hospital Association. “But what we do know is that hospitals are expecting many more patients in the coming days than they’re going to be able to care for with the current resources.”

Emerson-Shea said many hospital workers have been exposed to the virus, and are either sick or caring for family members who are.

The 100,000-member California Nurses Association came out against the decision and warned it will lead to more infections.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state health leaders “are putting the needs of health care corporations before the safety of patients and workers,” Cathy Kennedy, the association’s president, said in a statement. “We want to care for our patients and see them get better — not potentially infect them.”

Earlier this month in Rhode Island, a state psychiatric hospital and a rehabilitation center allowed staff who tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic to work.

At Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, chief medical officer Dr. Hany Atallah said they are not yet at the breaking point and that workers who test positive are staying away for five days. “We still have to be very careful to prevent spread in the hospital,” he said.

Kevin Cho Tipton, a nurse at Jackson Memorial, said he understands why hospitals are eager to have employees come back after five days of isolation. Yet he worries about the potential risk, especially for patients at higher risk of infection, such as those receiving transplants.

“Yes, omicron is less deadly, but we still don’t know much,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

COVID on the rise again, including at nursing homes

COVID-19 infections are soaring again at U.S. nursing homes because of the omicron wave, and deaths are climbing too, leading to new restrictions on family visits and a renewed push to get more residents and staff members vaccinated and boosted. Nursing homes were the lethal epicenter of the pandemic early on, before the vaccine allowed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

COVID-19 cases in L.A. County increased tenfold in one month

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County on Monday increased tenfold from exactly one month ago, highlighting the stark reality of a winter surge largely driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. A total of 31,576 new COVID-19 cases were documented on Monday — up ten times the number of cases reported on Dec. 17, 2021, […]
KTLA

Here are the California counties with the highest COVID vaccination rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. But as vaccination rates lagged, the U.S. saw new COVID-19 surges, including one fueled by the delta coronavirus variant in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Stacker compiled a list of the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
State
Rhode Island State
KTLA

L.A. County sees highest COVID death rate in 10 months

Los Angeles County saw an average of 40 coronavirus deaths a day over the past week, the highest such rate in nearly 10 months, a sign that the prolific Omicron variant may be deadlier than many initially believed. The county’s daily COVID-19 death rate has doubled in just a week, officials said. According to a […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

New COVID workplace rules go into effect in California

New workplace rules go into effect in California Friday, including changes related to coronavirus testing and masks. Employees will no longer be able to self-test at home and read their results themselves. Coronavirus tests will have to be administered in front of a health care representative or a supervisor, or the employee must go to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. No more problems with borrowed tablets. No more days of missed lessons because her kids couldn’t connect to their virtual schooling. But coronavirus cases in her children’s New York […]
EDUCATION
KTLA

CDC encouraging Americans to wear N95, KN95 masks

U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health-care workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering the air. But they were in short supply previously, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials had […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatric Hospital#Covid#Health Care#Americans#Omicron#Dignity Health
KTLA

Diver dies after going missing near Huntington Beach oil platform

A diver who went missing in the ocean near an oil platform off the Southern California coast was found dead, authorities said. The search began Sunday morning in the area surrounding the oil processing facility known as platform Elly, about 5 miles off Huntington Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter. Sonar equipment on a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
France
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTLA

Beijing Olympics, closed to general public amid pandemic, allowing tickets to ‘selected’ spectators only

Only “selected” spectators will be permitted at next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday. Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events, and had not offered tickets to the general public. Monday’s announcement posted on the organizing committee’s website confirmed expectations […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

L.A. County homeless count delayed again due to omicron surge

The greater Los Angeles point-in-time homeless count for 2022 has been postponed to late February due to the surge in cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, authorities said Friday. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority cited the need to protect the health of volunteers, staff and homeless people. The count will be conducted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Texas rabbi threw chair at captor before he and 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff

The rabbi of a Texas synagogue where a gunman took hostages during livestreamed services said Monday that he threw a chair at his captor before escaping with two others after an hourslong standoff, crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregants out safely. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” that he let the gunman inside the suburban […]
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

San Mateo County’s $7M in PPE left outside, damaged by recent rainstorms

About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday. San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that showed video of scores of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy