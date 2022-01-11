ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Emily in Paris renewed for third and fourth seasons

By Ricky Church
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks after the second season of Emily in Paris dropped on Netflix, the streamer has announced that the rom-com series has been renewed for a third and fourth season. The second season of Emily in Paris was one of Netflix’s most popular...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

A Long-Overdue Celebration of Sylvie's Outfits on Emily in Paris Season 2

We've swooned over Emily Cooper's endless bag collection, praised Mindy Chen's penchant for all things bold, and waxed poetic about Camille's quintessentially Parisian wardrobe. Now, it's high time we celebrate yet another style star from Emily in Paris: Sylvie Grateau. Played by French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Sylvie consistently serves up outfits that are just as fierce as her attitude, offering a welcome break from Emily's loud colors and clashing prints. As the boss lady at Savoir, she wears sky-high stilettos, slitted skirts, and power suits around the luxury marketing agency's office. She slips into itty-bitty bikinis and form-fitting dresses when she's not on the clock. Her style can be summed up as effortless sophistication with a touch of sexy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Emily in Paris

Viewers of Emily in Paris never seem to be happy. For two seasons in a row now, the audience of the Netflix show has found a list of things to complain about. Emily’s wardrobe is an easy target, the portrayal of the French was a big one last year, and now, Ukrainians have stepped in, and they are not happy with one specific part of Emily season two.
TV SERIES
WWD

Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock Attend Fendi Men’s Fall 2022 Show in Milan

Click here to read the full article. FENDI’S HEARTTHROBS: Fendi helped bring some front row attention to a men’s fashion week that has been much more about safety and the clothes than celebrity-gawking. Actor Lucien Laviscount, the most recent addition to the “Emily in Paris” cast, and Evan Mock, of “Gossip Girl” fame, turned up to support the Italian brand, both dutifully excited.More from WWDAntonio Marras Men's Fall 2022Vien Men's Fall 2022MSGM Men's Fall 2022 Laviscount, who donned Fendi’s single-breasted Klein blue suit and matching logo-ed fluid shirt, said it was his first time in Milan. Talking about “Emily in Paris,” the hit...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FanBolt.Com

Netflix Renews ‘Emily in Paris’ and the Cast Responses on Social Media

Did you binge Emily in Paris Season 2 over the holiday break? You’re not alone. We did, too, along with millions of other fans of the Darren Star series. The only downside to watching all the episodes in one day? Getting online to Google, “When is Emily in Paris Season 3 airing?” and being met with not a single result.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Star
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Lily Collins
flickeringmyth.com

National Treasure Disney+ TV series adds five to its cast

Per Deadline, Lyndon Smith (Parenthood), Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Jake Austin Walker (12 Mighty Orphans), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) and Jordan Rodrigues (Light as a Feather) have all been cast as series regulars to star alongside the previously announced lead actor Lisette Alexis in the upcoming National Treasure Disney+ TV series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Paris Hilton’s ‘Cooking With Paris’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton‘s Cooking With Paris will not be back as Netflix has opted not to renew the cooking reality series for a second season. The six-episode series, which premiered in August and briefly cracked Netflix’s daily Top 10 rankings, sees the media personality tackle a range of recipes, from savory main dishes to succulent desserts, with guests including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton. Cooking With Paris showcased the host’s unconventional — and often chaotic — cooking practices. She flattens burgers with a diamond-encrusted spatula and dredges meat while donning a flashy feathered ensemble. Hilton executive produced along with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Rebecca Hertz. Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation produces.  
RECIPES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Werewolf By Night adds The Nevers’ Laura Donnelly

After setting Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal as its lead back in November, it’s now been announced that Marvel Studios’ live-action Disney+ Halloween special Werewolf By Night has added The Nevers actress Laura Donnelly to its cast. As yet, there’s no official word on Donnelly’s role,...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Chiwetel Ejiofor is The Man Who Fell to Earth in teaser for Showtime series

Showtime has released a teaser trailer for The Man Who Fell to Earth, the upcoming TV series adaptation of Walter Tevis’ 1963 sci-fi novel of the same name and the iconic 1976 film starring David Bowie. Developed by Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery) and Junny Lumet (Star Trek: Strange...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philippine#French
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Turn Heads in Sparkly Ensembles at the F/W23 Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox look like the perfect fashion power couple. The “Born with Horns” rapper and the “Transformers” star attended the Dolce & Gabbana fall ‘23 show, where they got snapped on the red carpet. MGK opened the show and played a musical selection while wearing a while bedazzled and crystallized suit. For the red-carpet ensembles, MGK donned an emblazoned black suit that featured crystals, eyelets, grommets and everything else of the sort plastered all over the two pieces. He accessorized with gloves that matched the glittery flair of the suit, two distinct rings hanging from his lips...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy