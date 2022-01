The Los Angeles Rams breezed through their wildcard game against the Arizona Cardinals 34-11, with quarterback Matthew Stafford securing his first ever playoff win.Stafford – in his first season with the Rams and 13th in the NFL – passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball for his own rushing touchdown in the second quarter.Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finished with 137 yards through the air and two interceptions.First playoff win for Matthew Stafford ✔️ #RamsHouse #SuperWildCard pic.twitter.com/f9oRPFcUSX— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2022The Cardinals fought back with a bit of spirit later in the game, but had...

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO