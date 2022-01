A view from the Maha'ulepu Heritage Trail on the south shore of the Kauai. The sculpted cliffs started as large sand dunes that are believed to have formed app 150,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age when the sea level was 300 - 400 ft lower than now. The dunes oossified to sandstone. Strong trade winds, rain, and the mighty Pacific have carved the dramatic scenery. The area has many sites considered sacred by Hawaiians.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO