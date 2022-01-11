ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Allows three in relief

 7 days ago

Vanecek allowed three goals on 15 shots in relief...

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
#Capitals
Vanecek, Wilson lead Capitals past Islanders 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Wilson scored early, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-net goal late, and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves to lead the Washington Capitals to a 2-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Vanecek picked up his seventh win of the season and his third...
NHL
NHL

Vanecek, Caps Blank Isles, 2-0

Last April, the Caps and the New York Islanders hooked up in a trio of 1-0 games, with the Isles winning the first of them and the Caps winning the final two in a span of six nights. For more than 59 minutes on Saturday afternoon at New York's UBS Arena, the first meeting of the season between the Caps and Isles looked like it might be another 1-0 affair.
NHL
NHL

On Tap: Canucks visit Capitals looking to end three-game skid

Ovechkin of Washington can take NHL lead in goals, points; Hughes standing out for Vancouver. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Sunday. Canucks look to get...
NHL
Vitek Vanecek shuts out Islanders, halts Capitals’ winless streak

The Washington Capitals’ Vitek Vanecek and his teammates celebrated the goaltender’s first shutout of the season Saturday afternoon, hugs and head pats all around at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The 2-0 victory over the New York Islanders ended a four-game winless streak and offered a small moment of positivity after a day that delivered only more adversity for the visitors.
NHL
Blues' Ville Husso: Allows three goals in win

Husso gave up three goals on 35 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators. The Predators scored the first two goals, but the Blues' top line took over after that. Husso has won his last three starts, and he's seen a near-even split of playing time with Jordan Binnington in January. Husso is up to a 6-2-1 record with a 2.22 GAA and a .933 save percentage in 10 appearances. The Blues are set to begin a three-game road trip Friday in Seattle, and the recent workload distribution makes it likely Husso gets at least one start during the trip.
NHL
NHL

Pettersson scores twice, Canucks top Capitals to end three-game slide

Elias Pettersson scored 2 goals, Quinn Hughes notched 2 assists and Thatcher Demko made 31 saves in the 4-2 win over the Capitals. The goals were the first Pettersson had scored in eight games. "I know what I'm capable of. Of course, there's been a very slow start for me,"...
NHL
Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL

