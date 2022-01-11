ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts At A Loss For Words After Not Getting The Job Done In Jacksonville

By Josh Carney
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 7 days ago

Heading into Sunday's regular season finale against the worst team in the NFL in the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Indianapolis Colts were feeling confident, knowing that they controlled their own destiny and just needed to win to get into the AFC playoffs for the second season in a row.

Instead, the Colts came out flat on both sides of the ball, failed to avoid the back-breaking turnovers, and simply weren't able to match the intensity from the Jaguars, resulting in an embarrassing 26-11 loss, ending what was once a promising season in frustrating fashion.

As expected after such a tough loss, Colts players and coaches were at a loss for words in a solemn environment, knowing that they failed to truly control their own destiny, coming up short on the biggest of stages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4BDX_0diChHMI00
© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I don't know. That's what I just said in the locker room was, you know, I don't have that answer right now. I don't have that answer right now. Got to reflect on that," Colts' head coach Frank Reich said to reporters, according to video via Colts.com. "What I said in there was, you know, just learn, and grow from – how we started the way we started. It was out of our hands. We fought and scratched and clawed to get it back in our hands. And then last two weeks of the season, we did what we did. Starts with me as the head coach. And we've got to figure out how we can close this season out the right way; how we can coach better, how we can play better. You know, we had the opportunity by control of our own destiny and just didn't get it done."

Knowing that the Colts controlled their own destiny in the final two weeks and proceeded to fail to pick up a win against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jaguars in frustrating fashion is a really tough pill to swallow.

There's no real excuses from the leaders of the team though, including the likes of center Ryan Kelly and linebacker Darius Leonard. Kelly, who has dealt with a ton of adversity this season, summed it up pretty accurately following the 15-point loss Sunday, stating the Colts are simply beat, though the outcome still hurts the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055TQU_0diChHMI00
© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I think we can only look at ourselves for that, you know. We certainly have the talent. We have the leadership in the room to do it, in every room. We just didn't do it," Kelly said to reporters Sunday, according to video via Colts.com. "And I'm sure that will be speculated on, and we'll look at everything that we can look at to figure it out. But I think, ultimately, we just got beat today. We got beat against the Raiders. So as hard as that is to say after some of the big, the monster wins that we've had, for a season to end this way after all that we've gone through, where we started off at and digging ourselves such a big hole and to climb out of that, to get back on top and top of the Wild Card in the AFC to mess up the last two games, it hurts, man. So I don't know."

Arguably the most emotional player following the game was Leonard, which shouldn't surprise anyone considering the level of emotion he plays with on a down by down basis. Following the loss to the Jaguars, there was noticeable emotion missing from Leonard, who simply couldn't believe that such a promising season came to a screeching halt in the manner that it did.

Despite the tough loss, Leonard was able to reflect with his teammates, talking about how the men in the locker room made him a better player and person this season, which was trying for the Colts' star linebacker right from the start of the season due to off-season ankle surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REBnr_0diChHMI00
© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

"[I was] just heartbroken, same thing I told them. I thanked those guys for helping me be a better man, helping me be a better leader," Leonard said to reporters Sunday, according to video via Colts.com. "I flat out just told them just all the things that I've been through, my ups and my downs this season. This season's been by far one of the toughest seasons for me dealing with off the field issues, you know, just nonsense stuff that I have to deal with, then the ankle. Then, just putting it all on the line and having it end the way that it did, that just hurts me the most. I'm a true competitor, ultimate competitor. For them to come out and do what they did against us, and in my mind, we were the better team, and today, we didn't show that.

"Now we're sitting here where we're sitting," Leonard added. "It just sucks. I told the guys that no matter what, I've got their back no matter what. It's going to hurt. We're going to sit here. We're going to soak this in and then hopefully we just use it, use is at fuel."

Based on how some of the leaders on the Colts reacted following the loss, you can count on the off-season being filled with fuel from Sunday's disastrous performance, which should help Reich's charges bounce back in a big way in 2022.

Have thoughts on the Colts' loss to the Jaguars? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 2

Related
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Have Some Big Needs to Address This Offseason

Under contract in 2022: Braden Smith, Shon Coleman, Carter O'Donnell. 2022 free agents: Eric Fisher, Matt Pryor, Julién Davenport, Sam Tevi. The Colts signed who they thought would be a reliable left tackle option last offseason in Eric Fisher. He was coming off of an Achilles injury that ended his previous season but he'd always been solid throughout his career.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' 2022 NFL Draft Primer: Tight End

As much as it pains me to say, the Indianapolis Colts are officially in draft season. The 2021 season is in the books and it is time to start looking at prospects in this upcoming class. Last week, I wrote all about the wide receivers that could fit this team...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
HorseshoeHuddle

Multiple Colts Being Sought for Roles Across NFL

The Indianapolis Colts' season didn't end how they planned after putting together some solid performances that built high expectations. The rest of the NFL took notice of the Colts, and as a result, have some of their personnel in mind to fill some of their own vacant positions. According to...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Projected to Receive Pair of Compensatory Draft Picks

With the disappointing end to the Indianapolis Colts' season now over a week in the past, we can shift focus to the offseason and more specifically, the 2022 NFL Draft. The Colts, of course, are lacking a first-round pick in this year's selection process due to their trade for quarterback Carson Wentz. However, Over The Cap projects that the Colts may receive a couple of compensatory picks to recoup their losses from last year's free agency period.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Afc#Colts Com#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Ben Roethlisberger

There are a lot of parallels between the careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. With Roethlisberger retiring, Wilson has reflected on Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career. Taking to Twitter last night, Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career. He called him a “legend” and “generational” –...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Loss

If there were to be a Cowboys team to make a deep playoff run, many thought this would be the one. On Monday, star running back Ezekiel Elliott opened up about the team’s disappointment following the 23-17 Wild Card loss. “Yeah, it’s disappointing. This is the best team I’ve...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
436
Followers
957
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy