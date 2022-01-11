Sega's Teams Have Been "Hard At Work" Localising Sonic Frontiers For New Audiences

One night in November 2003, a demo for Sonic Heroes caught my eye as I made my way through the video game department of Walmart. I had only been a Sonic the Hedgehog fan for a couple of weeks, thanks to my then 8-year-old cousin Nicholas reintroducing me to Sonic Adventure 2: Battle on the Nintendo GameCube nearly 18 months after playing that demo at Circuit City. What drew me to Sonic Heroes was not only how handsome my nearly 10-year-old brain believed Sonic was compared to Justin Timberlake, but most importantly the teamwork gameplay mechanic not employed in the previous game. Where Sonic Adventure 2 contained individual levels tailored to each character’s skill set, Sonic Heroes allowed players to play as three characters interchangeably in four different teams (12 characters in total), all putting their heads together and using their unique strengths — Speed, Flight, and Power — to their advantage to save the world from Dr. Eggman and his minions.

