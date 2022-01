This is a surprise, but not that big of a surprise when you look at the calendar. On their Facebook page yesterday, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter announced that they're at capacity with intakes and are having to waitlist surrenders. Less than a month ago, they had an incredibly successful "Empty The Shelter" event, leaving just one dog left after the event. The shelter is completely full now.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO