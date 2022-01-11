US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY eyes further downside past 96.00 inside nearby trading range

Bond yields continue to climb higher across the DM and EM space. US 2y yield has crossed the 1% mark and US 10y has breached 1.80%. German 10y bund yield is on the verge of flipping into positive territory (-0.02% currently). With the surge in nominal yields in the US, real yields are becoming less negative. However, the risk sentiment is continuing to hold up despite the uptick in real rates. We are in a phase where economic recovery is expected to be strong and corporate earnings higher. It seems the Omicron strain, though more infectious is less severe. There is a likelihood that global supply disruptions may ease considerably by H2 2022. US equity markets were shut yesterday for a holiday. The Dollar has strengthened against GBP and JPY. Euro is trading flat, continuing to hover around 1.1420. The dollar is underperforming against commodity currencies as commodities continue to do well. Brent is now close to recent highs at USD 88 per barrel.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO