ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY eyes further downside past 96.00 inside nearby trading range

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar Index (DXY) takes offers around 95.85, down 0.10% intraday during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the greenback gauge stays within a 70-pip trading range between an ascending support line from mid-November and a monthly...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases

Gold prices edge slightly higher, US Dollar takes strain. Interest rate expectations and the upcoming Fed meeting could hold Bullion at bay. Support and resistance remain at key technical levels for XAU/USD. Gold and the US Dollar go to war - Fed meeting nears. Gold prices have continued to trade...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes yields to defend $1,800

Gold is in a phase of consolidation although bearish while below $1,830. The week is starting out quiet as markets are starved of drivers. The Fed's blackout period and light data week leave gold in limbo. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) snapped a two-day pullback with mild gains around $1,819 to end...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,800 as US dollar tracks strong yields

Gold remains firmer around intraday high after a bullish candlestick formation. US Treasury yields refresh multi-day top as bond/equities’ trading resume following MLK Day off. DXY struggles to extend two-day uptrend amid mixed concerns over Fed’s next moves, Omicron. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to reverse early Asian...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Price Analysis#Dxy#Fibo
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Hovering around $1,820 in a quiet start to the week

A holiday in the US maintains the asset's trading within familiar levels. The macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this week. XAU/USD is neutral in the near term, with the risk skewed to the upside in the wider perspective. Spot gold seesaws around Friday’s close, with trading limited amid...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD to spike past $170 soon

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. LTC/USD resistance was found at $170. Today’s Litecoin price analysis is bearish, as we anticipate further retrace after a new high was established at $150. Later today, we expect LTC/USD to test the $142 previous support level as resistance, a good sign for the bulls. Nevertheless, the market sentiment is bearish.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls are losing interest; bears ready to pounce below 0.7195

Chinese encouraging macroeconomic data fell short of boosting the market’s mood. Australia will not publish relevant macroeconomic data until Thursday. AUD/USD is consolidating just above 0.7200, losing its bullish potential. The AUD/USD pair consolidated Friday losses at the beginning of the week, ending Monday unchanged in the 0.7210 price...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

BOJ raises price forecast, keeps policy steady

Bond yields continue to climb higher across the DM and EM space. US 2y yield has crossed the 1% mark and US 10y has breached 1.80%. German 10y bund yield is on the verge of flipping into positive territory (-0.02% currently). With the surge in nominal yields in the US, real yields are becoming less negative. However, the risk sentiment is continuing to hold up despite the uptick in real rates. We are in a phase where economic recovery is expected to be strong and corporate earnings higher. It seems the Omicron strain, though more infectious is less severe. There is a likelihood that global supply disruptions may ease considerably by H2 2022. US equity markets were shut yesterday for a holiday. The Dollar has strengthened against GBP and JPY. Euro is trading flat, continuing to hover around 1.1420. The dollar is underperforming against commodity currencies as commodities continue to do well. Brent is now close to recent highs at USD 88 per barrel.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops to one-week low under 0.7200 as US T-bond yields rally

AUD/USD declines for the fourth consecutive day, refreshes daily/weekly lows. US Treasury yields extend Friday’s run-up to renew multi-day tops after Monday’s holiday. Mixed concerns over virus, Fed’s next move keeps traders on the edge. Second-tier US data may entertain traders, Thursday’s Aussie jobs report, next week’s...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index extends the advance to the 95.50 area

The index pushes further north of the 95.00 yardstick on Tuesday. US markets return to normality following the MLK Jr. holiday. NY Empire State Index, NAHB Index, TIC Flows next on tap. The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), keeps the buying bias unchanged and approaches the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Consolidation in play, 0.7150 eyed while below 0.7230, daily support is key

From an hourly perspective, the market is stuck between near term support and resistance as follows:. While below 0.7230, a break of the support line would coincide with the horizontal support as well, so this could be a significant development if it unfolds over the course of the week. In doing so, the 0.7150s will be eyed as the last stop before a hefty sell-off below daily trendline support:
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

Having finished the correctional wave at 1.1380, EURUSD is expected to form one more ascending structure to break 1.1435 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.1495. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBP/USD has completed the correctional wave at 1.3620. Possibly, today the pair may...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Inverse H&S in the making from 0.7200 support

AUD/USD bulls are guarding 0.7200 areas which could lead to a bullish surge. A break of trendline support opens risk to 0.7000 which guards 0.6920 and then 0.6780. As per the analysis at the start of the week, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears pressure 0.72 the figure, eyes on key employment data, the price is stabilising near 0.7200. There has been a low of 0.7195 so far, but this area is expected to be a strong location of support.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar extends rebound as US yields advance higher

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 18:. The greenback managed to post modest gains against its major rivals and looks to preserve its bullish momentum early Tuesday with the US Dollar Index rising above 95.30. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is at its highest level in two years near 1.85%, up more than 1% on a daily basis. ZEW Survey from Germany will be featured in the European economic docket ahead of NY Empire State Manufacturing Index data from the US on Tuesday.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD hangs near one-week low, below 0.7200 amid stronger USD/risk-off

A combination of factors dragged AUD/USD to a one-week low on Tuesday. Surging US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and exerted pressure. The risk-off impulse also drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. The AUD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy