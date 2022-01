There’s absolutely no question that Gabrielle Union is a style and beauty icon. Her unwavering confidence amplifies every single look she tries — and there are many. Her fans are constantly on the edge of their seats, never quite knowing what style she’s going to debut next. When it comes to her hair, Union is particularly adventurous, oscillating between high ponytails, long braids, intricate updos, and everything in between. No matter how many dramatic looks she tries, the star continues to go back to her roots — literally — and this week’s Instagram post featuring Gabrielle Union’s short hair proves that natural is always the way to go.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO