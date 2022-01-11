ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ole Miss football/baseball star John Rhys Plumlee announces transfer to UCF

By Jeff Haeger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Ole Miss dual-star sport John Rhys Plumlee has a new home, announcing his transfer today to the University of Central Florida where he’ll have two years of eligibility...

