LaMelo Ball is in town as the Knicks start a four-game homestand and a huge opportunity to tie the Hornets and keep rising in the Eastern Conference. Don’t look now, but the New York Knicks (22-21) are getting hot. The team has won their last five home games to improve to 11-11 at home, erasing an embarrassing start to their season defending the Garden. Up next is LaMelo Ball and the always electric Charlotte Hornets (23-20) for an MLK Day matinee.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO