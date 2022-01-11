Powerball winning numbers for January 10th, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD—The New Year is off to a promising start for two lucky Powerball players who bought quick-pick tickets during the recent jackpot roll. A Baltimore woman scored a $50,000 prize in the December 27 drawing and a Potomac resident won $1,000,004 in the January 5 drawing. The $50,000 winner, a 39-year-old, purchased her $2 ticket on December 27 at …
Continue reading "Two Maryland winners from Powerball jackpot run claim prizes totaling over $1 million"
The post Two Maryland winners from Powerball jackpot run claim prizes totaling over $1 million appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0