High School Girls Soccer: St. Patrick vs. Sacred Heart

The Gulfport soccer team wins a lot of games, 61 of them to be exact over the last three years, including tonight’s senior night home game against Harrison Central. But only three times during that stretch had the Lady Admirals won a game by eight goals or more and what a night to make it four.
LITTLE RIVER – The Little River girls remain with just a single loss after outlasting Sacred Heart 34-26 on Saturday. Little River led by 6 points after a quarter, but just a point at the half, but managed to hold on against the bigger school. Aubrey Olander had a...
The Long Beach Football Program has a new captain to steer the ship following the retirement of Ryan Ross last month. Late Friday, the school district announced Jacob Massey as the next head football coach, having most recently served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Petal High School.
An emotional Friday night for the Pass Christian girls soccer program, having retired the number 10 jersey of the late Abby Bosarge. Her teammates and coaches taking part in a post-game ceremony for their captain, honoring her with matching number 10 shirts and her AB initials around their shin guards.
The Coral Springs High School boys and girls soccer teams capped off a fantastic week with their senior class being honored. The two teams combined to g0 4-1-1 and have a combined record of 13-13-2 this season. Boys Soccer. For the boys, CSHS scored twice but settled for a 2-2...
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools recently posted two coach openings over the past 10 days:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Harrison Central in the Metro as well, ready to rumble against Mississippi State signee Kimani Hamilton and the reigning state champion Clint Arrows. Harrison Central couldn’t stop Hamilton and the Arrows would pull away late 68-55.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College women’s basketball team did itself a big favor last week, taking down rival Pearl River 80-74 in overtime to keep pace in the MACCC standings with a league mark of 3-1. Another one of those 3-1 teams is Coahoma. Lady Bulldogs hosted those...
Twelve of the 25 members of the Pearl River Community College cheer program hail from the six coastal counties and now those 12 and those 25 are all national champions. On Saturday, PRCC placed first in the open division of the Universal Cheerleaders Association All Girl National Championship in Orlando, Florida.
The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Pineville 1-0 in a District 1-I game Saturday in Pineville. Kendahl Winningham scored on an assist from Maya Jackson. Aubri Dupre had four saves. Parkway improved to 12-8 overall and 2-4 in district, The Lady Panthers, who face Haughton in a non-district game Tuesday, are...
Highlights: Sophomore LJ Cason, the sensational sophomore, had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Lake Region. Senior guard Isreal Ricketts had 22 points, five assists and five rebounds and sophomore guard Mike Andino added 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. VCA head coach Steve Fitzgerald said senior Purvis Adamson played shutdown defense.
