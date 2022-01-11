ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Laura and Nick in Indianapolis 4:30 p.m.

WRDW-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden and VP Harris visited the Peach State yesterday to...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
CBS News

Djokovic, deported from Australia, heads home to Serbia as Australian Open begins

Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the world's top-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying him from Australia landed in Dubai early Monday and Djokovic was later seen on...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy